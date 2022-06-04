Andy Murray: Former world No 1's Surbiton Trophy run ended by Denis Kudla

Andy Murray suffered a three-set defeat to Denis Kudla in the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy on Saturday

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray saw his Surbiton Trophy run ended at the semi-final stage after an impressive comeback by American seventh-seed Denis Kudla.

Murray, playing at the Challenger Tour grass-court event for the first time since he was 17, fell to a 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 defeat to the world No 81.

Murray has not won at home since triumphing at the ATP Finals six years ago, but it was still a good week of practice on the grass.

The Scot, who skipped the French Open in order to get in shape for the short grass season, made a good start against the big-serving American and took the first set.

He had led 4-1 but was pegged back only to break at the crucial moment to take it 7-5.

The second set remained on serve and was decided by a tie-break which went the way of Kudla.

The warning signs were there for Murray when he had to save five break points in the second game of the deciding set, but he could not hold off Kudla for long and the American broke at 3-2 and went on to see the match out without any sign of a Murray response.

