French Open: Iga Swiatek defeats Coco Gauff to win her second title at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open

World No 1 Iga Swiatek claimed her second French Open title after defeating American teenager Coco Gauff to equal the longest unbeaten streak this century.

Swiatek swept aside 18-year-old American Gauff 6-1 6-3 in an hour and eight minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Elevated to world No 1 following Ashleigh Barty's shock retirement in March, the Pole has proved an unstoppable force ever since.

After receiving the Suzanne-Lenglen cup, Swiatek said: "First I want to congratulate you [Gauff] because you are doing an amazing job.

"You are progressing all the time. You will find it and you will be there, I am pretty sure of that.

"I want to thank my team, you guys, I mean, oh my god, without you I wouldn't be here, I'm sure of that. I'm glad every piece has come together and we can do this. We deserve to be here. Thanks for your full support all the time no matter what.

"Also to my Dad, I wouldn't be here without him, so I have to thank him for everything. Everyone who is in my box, thank you all."

Swiatek defeated Gauff to win her second French Open title in three years

Swiatek's stats

She matches Venus Williams' 35-match winning streak.



The third-longest since start of 1990.



She becomes the ninth woman in the Open era to win multiple Roland Garros titles.



Swiatek becomes youngest multiple major winner since Maria Sharapova 2006.



She also becomes the fifth No 1 seed to win the French Open in 25 years.



Swiatek also urged Ukraine to "stay strong" amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Swiatek, who played the entire tournament with a ribbon in the Ukrainian colours pinned to her cap, said: "I would like to say something on Ukraine. Stay strong, the war is still there.

"Since my first speech in Doha [in February] basically I was hoping when I am doing the next one the situation will be better.

"But I still have hopes and try to support so thank you guys," said the 21-year-old amid roaring applause from the crowd.

With superstar Poland striker Robert Lewandowski watching on, Swiatek raced through the opening set as Gauff, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon three years ago, made a nervous start with a double fault in her opening game helping Swiatek to an immediate break.

Gauff saved four break points in her next service game but succumbed to a fifth with a wild forehand, which was becoming a feature of the match already.

Swiatek was beginning to be tested, though, as Gauff finally got on the board with a service hold, but the top seed's fist pump was on show for the first time when a forehand clipped the corner to move her 5-1 ahead.

And when yet another Gauff forehand drifted wide, Swiatek soon wrapped up the opening set in only 32 minutes.

Gauff felt she was still in the match and cleverly fashioned two break points at the start of the second set, Swiatek duly obliging with a wayward forehand of her own.

However, another double fault and a loose forehand brought Swiatek back on serve and the next break soon followed.

Gauff bravely held for 5-3, but with dark clouds gathering in the Parisian skies and thunder in the distance, the American's ordeal ended when she sent a forehand long.

The new champion ran to her box after a brief celebration, while Gauff sat on her courtside chair and wept.

The victory extended Swiatek's winning run to 35 matches, taking her level with Venus Williams' run in 2000 as the longest this century.

She has also won six straight titles, the first woman to do so since Justine Henin in 2008.

A tearful Gauff reflected on a chastening first experience of a major final.

"Congratulations Iga, what you have done these past few months has been amazing," she said.

"Hopefully we can play many finals and I can get a win on you one of these days.

"I'd like to thank my team. I'm sorry I wasn't able to get this one today."

