French Open: Alexander Zverev concerned by 'very serious' injury during semi-final against Rafael Nadal
Alexander Zverev sends message after his French Open semi-final heartbreak: "It looks like I have a very serious injury, but the medical team, the doctors, are still checking on it and we will keep you updated. We will let you know as soon as we know more"
Last Updated: 04/06/22 1:00pm
Alexander Zverev has revealed concerns that the ankle injury which forced him to withdraw from Friday's French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is "very serious".
Zverev had to be pushed off the Philippe Chatrier Court on a wheelchair after twisting his ankle late in the second set as he trailed 7-6 (10-8) 6-6 in his meeting with the Spaniard, who is chasing a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros.
Zverev and Nadal had been on court for three hours and 13 minutes, with the Spaniard winning the first set in a tie break, when the 25-year-old's injury occurred.
Following treatment on court, Zverev was wheeled into the locker room before returning on crutches to confirm his retirement and receive an embrace from his opponent.
"Very difficult moment for me today on the court, obviously a fantastic match until what happened," Zverev said in a video posted on the French Open's Twitter account.
"Looks like I have a very serious injury, but the medical team and the doctors are still checking on it and we'll keep you updated, we'll let you know as soon as we know more."
Nadal, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, now goes on to face Norway's Casper Ruud in Sunday's final as he seeks to extend his Grand Slam record to 22 wins.
"I want to congratulate Rafa," said Zverev. "It's incredible to see him in a 14th final and hopefully he can go all the way and make some more history.
"But, not an easy moment for me today and I'll keep everybody updated."
