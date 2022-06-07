Andy Murray beats Christopher O'Connell in straight sets in first round of ATP event in Stuttgart

Andy Murray continued his Wimbledon preparations with a straight-sets win over Australia's Christopher O'Connell in the first round of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart.

The 35-year-old recovered from losing the first three games of the match to come through 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 35 minutes against the world No 116.

Murray chalked up four matches on grass at last week's ATP Challenger event in Surbiton as he reached the semi-finals before seeing his run ended by Denis Kudla.

Next up, Murray will take on seventh seed Alexander Bublik, who defeated American Kudla.

Murray has won two of his three previous matches against Kazakh Bublik, but lost their most recent clash in Indian Wells in March.

Murray is also scheduled to play next week's event at Queen's Club, a tournament he has previously won on five occasions (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016) before Wimbledon starts on June 27.

"I just want to keep improving week on week and match on match," Murray said following his victory over O'Connell.

"That's all you can do really. You can't control the results, you can't predict how the results are going to go but hopefully I can make improvements each round."

Also on Tuesday, Dominic Stricker sprung a first-round surprise as the Swiss star upset Maxime Cressy.

The 19-year-old qualifier completed a 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-2) victory to set up a clash against top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Marton Fucsovics dropped the opening set against Austrian Jurij Rodionov, but he went on to claim a 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 and set a second-round meeting with third seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Emma Raducanu took a medical timeout early in the first set and then retired at 4-3 down

Emma Raducanu sparked doubts over her fitness for Wimbledon after retiring from the Nottingham Open with a left side injury.

The 19-year-old was trailing 4-3 in the first set against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic when she withdrew, with the mid-match retirement her third since winning the US Open in 2021.

"I have no idea [if I will be fit for Wimbledon]. I cannot diagnosis myself. I will get it checked out," said Raducanu, as she described her injury as an "absolute freak".

"I need to get a scan first. I am not going to 'Google doctor' myself. I will get it checked out. Then we will see from there."

