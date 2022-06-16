Queen's Club: Britain's Ryan Peniston delivers another stunning victory to reach quarter-finals

Ryan Peniston was given a wildcard into the tournament at The Queen's Club

Britain's Ryan Peniston beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-0 4-6 6-4 at The Queen's Club to continue his stunning debut and progress into the quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old, who is currently the world No 180, is making his ATP main draw debut. He will now meet either Filip Krajinovic or Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.

Peniston is the only Brit left in the draw at The Queen's Club and has also received a wild card for this year's Wimbledon Championships.

His victory over Cerundolo followed a superb opening match against the top seed and world No 5 Casper Ruud.

Peniston won two tie-breaks to beat last month's French Open runner-up 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2) and ensured it was only the seventh time the top seed has lost an opening-round match at Queen's in the open era.

The Brit secured the first set against Cerundolo in just 20 minutes and quickly reminded the crowd at The Queen's Club of their new love for him.

There were no early nerves on show from Peniston and a quick hold on his opening service game was followed by a rapid double break of Cerundolo.

Cerundolo was the one who seemed overawed by the occasion, with his radar lacking direction, and a double fault provided a first set point for the Brit.

After losing seven consecutive games, Cerundolo finally got off the mark just inside half an hour and suddenly found momentum.

Now it was Peniston struggling to hold and failing to land his shots, with Cerundolo able to level up the scores with the temperature just shy of 30 degrees in London.

The Argentinian secured a crucial break in the opening game of the third set, with a winner rushing into the net, and the odds of another victory over a top-50 player looked slimmer for Peniston.

Yet with the crowd willing him on, he dug deep to break in the eighth service game and, after a hard-fought hold, a match point presented itself.

Peniston then hit sumptuous winner down the line to claim a sixth victory on grass this summer.

"I don't think I want to wake up from this any time soon," Peniston said on court.

"I thought I took a lot of confidence from the last match against Casper [Ruud]. I came out all guns blazing and then second set didn't go to plan. Francisco is a great player.

"I just kept fighting in the third and got over the line. I'm pretty happy about it!"

Berrettini goes long to progress

Matteo Berrettini spent nearly three hours on court in defeating Denis Kudla

Matteo Berrettini had to dig deep to stay on course to defend his cinch Championships title with a 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory over Denis Kudla.

The Italian found himself in a real tussle, after Kudla took a tight opener. He edged a second set tie-break before clinching a decisive break in the ninth game of the decider and eventually serving it out.

It took Berrettini two hours and 47 minutes to progress and the length of the contest provided further proof he's 'feeling good physically' after returning from surgery on his right hand.

Berrettini will return to action on Friday when he takes on Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.