Wimbledon: Serena Williams planning comeback at All England Club this summer

Serena Williams is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon this summer

Serena Williams is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon a year after her last match.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion made a tearful exit in the first round 12 months ago after retiring during the first set due to a leg injury and doubts have been growing about whether she would return.

But on Tuesday 40-year-old Williams posted on Instagram: "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022 See you there."

Williams has not played since picking up an injury during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon last year

It is unclear whether Williams, now ranked a lowly 1,208, is intending to play singles or doubles, which is less demanding physically.

She could have entered using a protected ranking reserved for players who have been sidelined through a long-term injury but did not do so and will therefore need a wild card.

The initial batch of wild cards for singles and doubles will be announced on Wednesday.

Williams has won the doubles title with sister Venus six times and paired up with Andy Murray in the mixed event in 2019.

Williams teamed up with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles in 2019

After her long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou revealed in April that he had taken on a new role with Simona Halep, suspicions that she had effectively retired grew, not least because the American was focused on her business ventures and life as a mother to four-year-old daughter Olympia.

Wimbledon is widely considered Williams' best chance of claiming a 24th Grand Slam singles crown to equal Margaret Court's all-time record.

Serena Williams' singles triumphs at Wimbledon

W vs Venus Williams, 2002



W vs Venus Williams, 2003



W vs Venus Williams, 2009



W vs Vera Zvonareva, 2010



W vs Agnieszka Radwanska, 2012



W vs Garbine Muguruza, 2015



W vs Angelique Kerber, 2016



She has twice reached the final since returning from maternity leave in 2018, losing to Angelique Kerber that summer and Halep the following year.

