Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie thrills on Centre Court and reaches fourth round

The 26-year-old is into the fourth round of a major for the first time

Britain's Cameron Norrie thrilled the Centre Court crowd with a straight-sets 6-4 6-1 6-0 victory over Steve Johnson to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

The 26-year-old left-hander showcased his best tennis on the main show court at the All England Club and dominated his American opponent.

It's the first time in five years that there will be a British man in the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam and Norrie was delighted with his afternoon's work.

He said: "I couldn't be happier, especially with all of my friends and family watching. I enjoyed the match today and it was a little less stressful for my squad!

"I'm enjoying playing at this level, enjoying the process of it all and enjoying improving. My team and I have all got the same goals and it's been a lot of fun. I want to keep going and keep on ticking more boxes."

Norrie will take on the 30th seed Tommy Paul next, after the American beat Jiri Vesley 6-3 6-2 6-2 in the third round.

Paul's victory continued his strong grass-court season, after he reached the quarter-finals at Queen's Club and Eastbourne.

Norrie probed throughout a tight first set, seeing five break points come and go before a backhand dinked neatly out of Johnson's reach on the sixth opportunity gave it to him 6-4.

The British No 1 had made a few uncharacteristic unforced errors on what was a huge occasion for him, but winning the opening set settled him down. He was then relentless in the second set.

Norrie looked right at home on Centre Court

Johnson simply could not match the consistency and athleticism of Norrie, who hustled around the court retrieving almost everything, and by the beginning of the third he was looking thoroughly worn down.

The drop in Johnson's game was difficult to watch, but it was partly due to the relentless nature of Norrie's play.

Only Andy Murray among active British men had ever reached the last-16 in singles at Wimbledon and after chasing this goal for so long, Norrie sprinted towards it and never looked back.

Norrie completed the match in under two hours and created a staggering 29 break points during the course of the three sets.

"I'm as ready as I can be," Norrie added about playing in the fourth round. "I'm training as hard as I can. I'm moving better, feeling a lot better on the court and as I say, I'm as ready as I can be."

Djokovic through in straight sets

The world No 1 made it 35 wins in a row on Centre Court

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the fourth round by triumphing over fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 for his 35th straight win on Centre Court.

Djokovic is no stranger to the last-16 at the All England Club, having now reached that stage for the 13th time.

But he has never faced his fourth-round opponent, Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven, who is the breakout star of the summer in the men's draw.

Tim van Rijthoven is enjoying an outstanding grass-court season

Van Rijthoven had not won a single ATP Tour match until he was a surprise winner of the 's-Hertogenbosch tournament in his homeland. He has now won eight consecutive matches on the grass after a 6-4 6-3 6-4 third-round victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

"Before the tournament started, it was a dream for me to play him [Djokovic], basically," Van Rijthoven said.

"So, to be able to have that chance and to maybe even play on Centre Court or Court One is beautiful and magical.

"I go into every match thinking I can win the match. Also against Djokovic, I'll go into that match thinking I can win that match."

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach the last-16 at Wimbledon in 11 years.

Elsewhere in the draw, Carlos Alcaraz needed just one hour and 38-minutes to make it through to the fourth round via a 6-3 6-1 6-2 victory over Oscar Otte.

The fifth seed was a class above his opponent and looked exceptionally comfortable on the grass, despite it only being his third tournament on the surface.

"This was the best match on grass that I played so I'm enjoying every time I play on these amazing courts," he said.

"It's tough to play on grass but Wimbledon gives you a special energy. I'm trying to get better every match and every day."

Alcaraz will take on Jannik Sinner, who overcame the big-serving American John Isner 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Isner, who knocked out Andy Murray, slammed down 24 aces during the match to set a piece of tennis history. However, he had no answer to the 20-year-old Italian's all-court game and powerful groundstrokes.

