Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios wins in five sets to set up quarter-final showdown with Cristian Garin

Nick Kyrgios reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2014

Nick Kyrgios battled past Brandon Nakashima in five sets to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals but he struggled with a shoulder problem that could jeopardise his chances of going further.

After the drama and recriminations of his clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas, this was a much less tempestuous affair, with Kyrgios largely keeping his behaviour in check on Centre Court to make it into the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time in seven years.

It became obvious during the first set that all was not well physically but Kyrgios recovered from a set down and then clinched the decider against 20-year-old American Nakashima, winning 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2 to set up a quarter-final against Chile's Cristian Garin.

"It wasn't near my best performance, level wise, but I'm just super, super happy to get through," Kyrgios said on court.

"I've never lost a fifth set here. Honestly, that's what I was thinking about. I was like, I've been here before I've done it before and I came through again."

Asked about facing Garin, he said: "I'm not going to think about that. I'm going to need a glass of wine tonight for sure."

Grand Slam quarter-finals for Nick Kyrgios

2014 Wimbledon



2015 Australian Open



2022 Wimbledon



"There was a time where I was having to be forced out of a pub at 4am to play Nadal second round. My agent had to come get me before I played my match on Centre Court. I've come a long way, that's for sure" Nick Kyrgios

Despite the shoulder issue, there was still some showboating - an underarm serve in only his second service game and a wholly unnecessary between-the-legs shot in the fifth game of the second set - but it soon became clear Kyrgios had other things on his mind.

The 27-year-old began holding his shoulder and grimacing, and a half-hearted service game saw him broken to lose the opening set.

He called the trainer and took a couple of pills after three games of the second set, by which time he was unexpectedly a break ahead thanks to two double faults from his opponent.

Even a poor line call did not prompt anything more than a raised eyebrow from Kyrgios, who began to look more comfortable and raise his service speeds as he levelled the match.

The trainer returned to the court after five games of the third set and this time Kyrgios did take a medical time-out to have his shoulder worked on.

The trainer continued to massage the Australian's shoulder at changes of ends but he was still serving strongly and moved two sets to one ahead after playing an excellent tie-break.

Nakashima, whose expression had barely changed throughout, stayed right in the match, though, and got his reward in the seventh game of the fourth set with a break of serve.

Kyrgios allowed some emotion to show, ranting at his support camp, and his focus had gone completely as he dropped serve again two games later, rolling in serves, including one underarm effort, and slapping groundstrokes away.

He was switched on again at the start of the decider, though, and, after briefly engaging in words with umpire Nico Helwerth over a line call and being told to "stop moaning" by one spectator, broke the Nakashima serve to lead 2-1.

The crowd were fully behind the Australian when he broke again two games later, and he did not look back as he maintained his record of never having lost a five-set match at Wimbledon.

He has reached the last eight at Grand Slams twice before, on his Wimbledon debut in 2014 and then at the Australian Open the following year, losing at that stage both times.

"I have a massive chip on my shoulder. I sit here now in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there's so many people that are so upset" Kyrgios says people will be upset with his latest result

During his press-conference, Kyrgios said he feels mentally ready to go even further at the All England Club.

"Today I was almost just smiling and laughing to myself on the far side, just knowing I was locked in an absolute battle," he said. "In the past I wasn't able to kind of enjoy that.

"That's probably the first time in my career where I wasn't playing well, regardless of playing Centre Court Wimbledon, fully packed crowd, I was able to just say, 'Wow, look how far I've come'.

"I was bouncing the ball before I served. I really just smiled to myself. I was like, 'We're here, we're competing at Wimbledon, putting in a good performance mentally'.

"There was a time where I was having to be forced out of a pub at 4am to play Nadal second round. My agent had to come get me before I played my match on Centre Court. I've come a long way, that's for sure.

"Now to sit here quarter-finals of Wimbledon feeling good, feeling composed, feeling mature, I'm extremely blessed. I feel like I'm just comfortable in my own skin."

Kyrgios also says he is fuelled by his critics, adding "Honestly, I don't care. I just smile. It's so funny. I joke around with my team about it so much. It's hilarious.

"I almost just wake up and read things, and I just laugh. And I never forget things people say, whether it was three, four years ago, things that just stick with me.

"I have a massive chip on my shoulder. I sit here now in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there's so many people that are so upset."

Nakashima vs Kyrgios: Match Stats Nakashima Match Stats Kyrgios 10 Aces 35 9 Double Faults 3 79% 1st serve win percentage 78% 51% 2nd serve win percentage 49% 3/7 Break points won 3/7 37 Total winners 79 32 Unforced errors 42 142 Total points won 147

Garin battles from brink of defeat to set up Kyrgios showdown

Cristian Garin won an epic contest against Alex De Minaur

Garin showed amazing tenacity to come from two sets and 3-0 down and save two match points as he beat Australian Alex De Minaur in a hugely entertaining five-set slug fest to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Garin eventually triumphed 2-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 7-6 (7-6) after four hours 34 minutes of superb tennis that brought a standing ovation from Wimbledon's packed No 2 Court.

De Minaur, a supreme athlete who does not know the meaning of a lost cause, took the first two sets and led 3-0 in the third but Garin hit back, saved two match points at 4-5 in the fifth and then won the first to 10 final-set tiebreak to set up a last-eight meeting with Kyrgios.

"I just gave everything I have, it was a very tough fight," said Garin. "I am exhausted. I just gave my best, I went to the net and tried to be aggressive with my serve as well - I think that was the key."

