Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie beats David Goffin in five sets to set up semi-final vs Novak Djokovic

Cameron Norrie is into the Wimbledon semi-finals and will now face defending champion Novak Djokovic

British No 1 Cameron Norrie has reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time after an epic five-set victory over David Goffin.

The 26-year-old prevailed 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 to set up a semi-final clash with defending champion Novak Djokovic, who rallied from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in five sets earlier on Tuesday.

Norrie joins Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Roger Taylor as the only British men to reach the semi-finals in men's singles at the All England Club in the Open Era.

Against Goffin, the British No 1 produced a gutsy performance as he found a way to unlock his game following a slow start to the three-hour and 28-minute contest.

He fed off the energy of the crowd on No 1 Court and showed nerves of steel to serve the match out at the first time of asking.

This is the first time Norrie has made the second week of a Grand Slam in his career

"I'm so happy to get through with such a great team, a great family and great friends here," Norrie said on court.

"It wasn't going my way from the beginning, I wasn't feeling good or feeling the ball and that's all credit to David. I couldn't find my game but thanks to you guys [the crowd], I managed to stay as patient as I could.

"It was all just adrenaline, I just used my legs at the end and tried to put the ball in the court. It was great to get over the line, for sure."

Norrie will now take on Djokovic in the semi-finals, with the world No 1 aiming to secure a fourth successive title at the Championships.

The two players have met just once previously on Tour at the 2021 Nitto ATP finals and on that occasion Djokovic won in straight sets 6-2 6-1.

This has been a week of firsts for Norrie, though and he's already excited about the prospect of what's to come.

"I'm going to enjoy that [against Djokovic]," he said. "Take it to him and hopefully you guys can get behind me again. I'm looking forward to it."

Match Statistics David Goffin Cameron Norrie 6 Aces 5 3 Double faults 4 61% First serve in % 64% 70% Win % on first serve 72% 58% Win % on second serve 47% 25/41 Net points won 27/38 5/10 Break points won 5/8 49 Winners 38 46 Unforced errors 46

Norrie may be the British No 1 but he started this Championships under the radar slightly, certainly in comparison to Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

But, he had plenty to point towards a deep run occurring, having won titles consistently on the ATP Tour and working to improve his overall game and fitness.

In the third round Norrie overcame Steve Johnson of the USA to tick off a long-standing goal of reaching the fourth round of a major for the first time. The 26-year-old then impressed against Tommy Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4 to rubber stamp his achievement.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

On No 1 Court, nerves looked to take hold of Norrie at the start of his quarter-final. As he said himself, he couldn't find his game and it took him a good few sets to get going.

Goffin, a former top-10 player who is returning again after being plagued by injury, used his experience to hit through the ball and remain cool.

For the first three sets - despite Norrie taking the second 7-5 - the Belgian played cleaner and more effective tennis. Meanwhile, Norrie's biggest weapon - his forehand - wasn't anywhere to be seen.

There was a great respect between the players after the five-set contest

But Norrie remained in touch and gave himself a fighting chance. Then, in the fourth set, it clicked and he continued to bring the No 1 Court crowd into the match.

As Goffin felt the impact of his four-hour and 36-minute fourth-round contest, Norrie used his own fitness to get stronger and stronger.

After sending it to a decider, the British No 1 left it late to orchestrate a final break, but he did so in the nick of time at 5-5 and to love.

Norrie then didn't panic being reeled back from 0-30 to 30-30 and then again to deuce, on his final service game. Instead, the British No 1 increased the pressure on Goffin again and roared when victory was confirmed.

Join us for coverage from the All England Club with our daily live blog through skysports.com/tennis our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android