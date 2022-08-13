Dan Evans defeats Tommy Paul to clinch National Bank Open semi-final spot; Jack Draper knocked out by Pablo Carreno Busta

Dan Evans fought back from a set down to overcome Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open in Montreal and reach his second ATP Masters semi-final.

Paul made a blistering start to take the opening set 6-1, but the British number two responded strongly and levelled 6-3 before taking the decider 6-4 to seal his place in the last four.

However, Sunday's semi-final will not be an all-British affair - with Jack Draper's impressive run in Montreal ended in straight sets by Pablo Carreno Busta.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dan Evens defeats American Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the National Bank Open in Montreal

"You wonder if it's going to happen, if you are going to get into the match, and I got in," said Evans.

"When I got ahead I really took it to Tommy. That's been sort of my way throughout this week so far, and I went about it in a good way.

"I was fired up and I thought it was a good battle between me and Tommy."

Image: Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta will be Evans' semi-final opponent in Montreal after overcoming British hope Jack Draper

Draper, who had beaten world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to his first Masters quarter-final, battled hard against Busta but to no avail.

The Spaniard has yet to drop a set in the tournament and he dominated Draper throughout their clash, triumphing in a tie-break before winning the second 6-1.

The other semi-final will be contested between Hubert Hurkacz - who knocked out Nick Kyrgios in the last eight - and Casper Ruud.