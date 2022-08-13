Dan Evans defeats Tommy Paul to clinch National Bank Open semi-final spot; Jack Draper knocked out by Pablo Carreno Busta

Dan Evans trailed to Tommy Paul after losing the first set 6-1, but recovered to reach the semi-final at the National Bank Open; Evans will now face Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Jack Draper in straight sets
Saturday 13 August 2022 09:09, UK
Dan Evans fought back from a set down to overcome Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open in Montreal and reach his second ATP Masters semi-final.
Paul made a blistering start to take the opening set 6-1, but the British number two responded strongly and levelled 6-3 before taking the decider 6-4 to seal his place in the last four.
However, Sunday's semi-final will not be an all-British affair - with Jack Draper's impressive run in Montreal ended in straight sets by Pablo Carreno Busta.
"You wonder if it's going to happen, if you are going to get into the match, and I got in," said Evans.
"When I got ahead I really took it to Tommy. That's been sort of my way throughout this week so far, and I went about it in a good way.
"I was fired up and I thought it was a good battle between me and Tommy."
Draper, who had beaten world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to his first Masters quarter-final, battled hard against Busta but to no avail.
The Spaniard has yet to drop a set in the tournament and he dominated Draper throughout their clash, triumphing in a tie-break before winning the second 6-1.
The other semi-final will be contested between Hubert Hurkacz - who knocked out Nick Kyrgios in the last eight - and Casper Ruud.