Emma Raducanu to meet Alize Cornet in US Open first round; Serena Williams takes on Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu will start the defence of her US Open title against Alize Cornet, with Serena Williams taking on Danka Kovinic in the first round.

Raducanu and the world No 27 Cornet have never met before on the women's Tour. Williams has also never faced her first-round opponent, who sits 80th in the world rankings.

Britain's Andy Murray has been drawn against the 24th seed in the men's draw, Francisco Cerundolo.

Cameron Norrie's opening match at Flushing Meadows will be against Frenchman Benoit Paire and he is in the same quarter of the draw as Rafael Nadal. Nadal takes on wildcard Rinky Hijikata, the world No 198, in the first round.

Dan Evans has an encounter with Jiri Vesely and Kyle Edmund's return to New York is a challenging one, as he has drawn the fifth seed Casper Ruud.

Novak Djokovic will not take part in this year's competition will due to his vaccination status.

