US Open: Andy Murray advances into third round after victory over American Emilio Nava

Andy Murray advanced into the third round of the US Open after a comeback four-set 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 victory over American Emilio Nava.

During a marathon 85-minute first set, Nava was at the top of his game, however, the 20-year-old wasn't able to maintain his level.

As the match progressed, Murray grew in stature and erased any question marks about his physical condition. He covered the court superbly, limited his unforced errors and put unrelenting pressure on Nava.

It is the first time Murray has reached the third round of the US Open since 2016 and in it, he will face the 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, who beat lucky loser Hugo Grenier 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (9-7).

"Physically, this is the best I've felt in the last few years. My movement is by far the best it has been in a long time and that's always been a really important part of my game," Murray noted during his on-court interview.

"Especially nowadays, a lot of the guys are hitting a huge ball and you have to be able to defend well. I feel like I'm doing that just now.

"I feel like I'm getting closer to where I want to be and hopefully I can have a deep run here."

Ten years on from his maiden Grand Slam title, Murray was again given a date on Arthur Ashe Stadium, although few fans were there to see him walk out at midday.

Nava has good sporting pedigree, with a tennis player mother and athlete father who both competed at the Olympics, and the tennis he produced in the opening set was dynamic and purposeful.

Murray had five break points in Nava's opening three service games but could not take any of them and the young American made him pay, breaking serve to lead 5-3.

He could not serve out the set but produced a moment he will never forget with Murray serving at 5-6, sending an improbable forehand flashing past his opponent to clinch it.

Nava was unable to maintain his level as the match continued, though. His opening round encounter had been a five-set, near four-hour, contest against Australian John Millman and that was the first five-set contest of his career.

As the minutes ticked by on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Nava wilted somewhat and just could not find the level of precision and power he had done during the first set.

The 20-year-old American's forehand ceased to be a factor, while Murray grew in stature and strength. The Brit noted after that he'd started to "take the ball on a little more".

The final two sets were all about the 35-year-old Scot and Nava's final tally of 56 unforced errors told the story of his afternoon's work.

Dart loses in straight sets

Image: Harriet Dart had a difficult day at the office

Out on Court 12, Harriet Dart had a match that she will want to forget against Hungary's Dalma Galfi as she suffered a 6-4 6-0 defeat.

On Monday, Dart had won her first main draw match at Flushing Meadows in style with a 7-6 (10-8) 1-6 6-3 result against Daria Kasatkina. It marked her first victory over a top-10 player, but Dart was unable to replicate that form in the second round.

When faced with Galfi, a player currently ranked three places lower than her, Dart made a poor start and lost the first four games.

Although she rallied during the first set, the second was a whitewash. Dart's vulnerable serve was pummelled by Galfi, and the British player made 18 unforced errors and hit only three winners.

