US Open: Iga Swiatek storms through to semi-finals after overcoming Jessica Pegula

Iga Swiatek stayed on course for a second Grand Slam title of the season after battling past Jessica Pegula and into the semi-finals of the US Open.

The world No 1 and French Open champion is the only player left in either of the singles draws who has previously lifted a Slam trophy and she raised her level in a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) victory over American Pegula.

Both players struggled to hold serve and Swiatek was twice broken serving for the match, but she came through the tie-break to set up a clash with Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday.

"I wasn't expecting this at the beginning of the tournament," Swiatek said.

"I'm really working hard and trying to keep my expectations low. Today was such a tough match and I think the level was great, so I'm pretty happy that I handled it.

"I knew even though I'm breaking her that it's not like in men's matches where they are going to finish with their serve.

"So, I was trying to push her back but she's really good at receiving so she put pressure on me, which is why it ended up in a tiebreaker."

Swiatek vs Pegula: Match Stats Swiatek Match Stats Pegula 1 Aces 1 3 Double Faults 3 50 1st serve won percentage 52 50 2nd serve won percentage 21 7 Break points won 6 22 Total winners 14 32 Unforced errors 29 79 Total points won 64

Swiatek has not found her best form yet this fortnight, but it has still been good enough, with only one set dropped so far.

Eighth seed Pegula has been a rare consistent performer in the top 10 this season and this was her third major quarter-final of the year but she is yet to go further.

She made the first move in the opening set with a break for 3-2 but let Swiatek back in from 30-0 in the next game and the Pole was ruthless, dropping just two more points in the set.

The second set was a story of constant swings in momentum, with Swiatek, who was unhappy to be given a time violation in the fifth game, breaking serve five times only to be pegged back each time.

Image: Jessica Pegula was beaten by Iga Swiatek

Pegula was given a warning for smacking a ball into the stands in frustration after another break for 4-3, while Swiatek had the most fortunate of net cords to move 5-4 ahead.

The pair were dragging each other all around the vast expanses of Arthur Ashe in lengthy rallies but it was Swiatek who was more often on the front foot, and she finally made it across the finish line.

"It was really fun when I kept breaking back and I wanted to give them a third set, but it wasn't to be," Pegula said.