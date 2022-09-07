Emma Raducanu: British No 1 accepts wild card into WTA event in Portoroz, Slovenia next week

Emma Raducanu will return to action next week after taking a wild card into the WTA event in Portoroz, Slovenia.

The British No 1 had initially been scheduled to compete in Korea next month but an early end to the defence of her US Open title has allowed her to add an extra tournament to her calendar.

Raducanu suffered a disappointing first-round loss to Frenchwoman Alize Cornet in New York, which will see her ranking fall from 11 to around 83.

Image: Raducanu's US Open title defence came to an early end at the hands of Alize Cornet

The event in Slovenia is on the lowest tier of WTA tournaments but has a relatively strong field, with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and last year's French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova also signed up.

Speaking after her defeat by Cornet, Raducanu said: "The most exciting thing is trying to do well at each of the different tournaments.

"Regardless of what it is, it sounds weird, but, US Open defending champion, obviously it would have been great to defend the title, but I want new experiences. In a way I've done that so I want another tournament.

"It doesn't really matter what it is. I think any player would be happy to win a tournament. I think it makes a massive difference no matter what the level is."

After Portoroz, Raducanu is due to head to Asia for the Korea Open beginning on September 19.

Remaining WTA Tour calendar

September

September 5: Open delle Puglie 125

September 12: Chennai Open 250

September 12: Tiriac Foundation Trophy 125

September 12: Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz 250

September 19: Korea Open 250

September 19: Pan Pacific Open Tennis 500

September 19: Budapest Open 125

September 26: Parma Ladies Open 250

September 26: Tallinn Open 250

October

October 3: Jasmin Open Tunisia 250

October 3: Ostrava Open 500

October 10: San Diego Open 500

October 10: Transylvania Open 250

October 17: Guadalajara Open Akron 1000

October 17: Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole 125

October 24: Abierto Tampico 125

October 31: Dow Tennis Classic 125

October 31: Puerto Vallarta Open 125

November

November 7: LP Open by IND 125

November 15: Argentina Open 125

November 21: Montevideo Open 125

December

December 5: Open P2i Angers Arena Loire 125

December 11: Open BLS de Limoges 125

