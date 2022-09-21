Emma Raducanu claims straight sets win over Moyuka Uchijima at Korean Open

Emma Raducanu is through to the last 16 of the Korean Open after a straight sets victory over Moyuka Uchijima.

The 19-year-old Brit, who is seeded sixth in Seoul, looked set to make short work of her Japanese opponent despite struggling with her first serve at times - but after spurning two match points in the second set, she was made to work hard for the win.

The 2021 US Open champion's powerful ground strokes proved too much for Uchijima in the end as she claimed victory 6-2 6-4 in an hour and 18 minutes on Centre Court in the South Korean capital.

After serving out the first set, Raducanu broke immediately in the second and pressed on assertively, reeling off five straight games, with Uchijima saving two match points to avoid the bagel before producing a spirited fightback to break back twice against the Brit, who has dropped to 77th in the world rankings.

The Japanese won four games in a row, seizing perhaps on Raducanu's fragile confidence, but the Brit eventually ground out victory when serving for the match for a third time and progresses though to the next round.

Next up, as she continues in her quest to recapture her best form, Raducanu will face Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer in the last 16, after she beat Linda Fruhvirtova in straight sets.

The teenager will be eager to extend her run after making a second-round exit at last week's Slovenia Open, her first tournament since the defence of her US Open title ended in round one.