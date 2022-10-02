ATP Tour: Novak Djokovic beats Marin Cilic to seal first title since Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic won his first title since Wimbledon, after a dominant display against Marin Cilic in the final of the Tel Aviv Open.

The top seed stormed past Cilic in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, and did not face a break point in the first set in his first final since July.

Djokovic has played just one other event since his 21st Grand Slam title win - last week's Laver Cup defeat to Team World in London - after he was ruled out of the US Open in August and September because of his coronavirus vaccine status.

In Seoul, Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka won his second ATP title after beating Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

The 26-year-old recovered from 3-1 down in the second set to beat the Canadian in a tie-break.

Huesler wins maiden tour-level title in Bulgaria

Marc-Andrea Huesler won his maiden tour-level title at the Sofia Open on Sunday, beating Dane Holger Rune in straight sets.

The Swiss was competing in his first ATP final, and he outmaneuvered Rune to seal the biggest win of his career in one hour and 42 minutes.

Image: Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler won his first ever tour level title

"I played a great, great match for sure," Huesler said in his on-court interview. "I am completely taken aback. I am lost for words. it was a great match. I just tried to stay focused, stayed calm and I am just really happy I was able to make it."

En route to Sunday's final, Huesler beat Geoffrey Blancaneaux, Kamil Majchrzak and Lorenzo Musetti, while also earning his first top 20 win of the season against Pablo Carreno Busta.

"This whole week has been a complete fairy tale for me," added Huesler at the trophy ceremony. "I would have been happy to pass a couple of rounds and I'm holding the trophy here."

Huesler is the first Swiss player to win an ATP Tour title since Roger Federer won at Basel in 2019.

He is also the eighth champion to have saved match points en route to a title win at a tour-level event this season, having saved two match points against Majchrzak in the quarter-finals.