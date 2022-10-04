Emma Raducanu defeated by Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Agel Open in the first round after a 7-5 6-4 defeat by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina.

Kasatkina will now move on and face either Seoul champion Ekaterina Alexandrova or Victoria Azarenka in the second round with third seed Anett Kontaveit a potential quarter-final opponent.

Raducanu will next return to the Transylvania Open in Romania from October 10, where she reached the quarter-finals last year.

There was no sign of any strapping after Raducanu withdrew during her semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko in Korea a week and a half ago with another muscle injury.

And the British No 1 produced some good moments against her Russian opponent, ranked 11th in the world and one of the game's best defenders, but she paid for too many errors.

Raducanu recovered from a loose start to lead 3-2 in the first set, and looked to be the one applying more pressure until Kasatkina broke through to lead 5-4.

Raducanu responded well with a break of her own only to drop serve again, and this time Kasatkina clinched the set.

The second set was again tight, but Raducanu snatched at several shots in a poor service game to drop serve at 2-2 and was unable to get back on level terms.

There was better news for British No 2 Harriet Dart, who was a 6-2 6-4 winner against Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia.