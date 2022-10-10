Emma Raducanu included in Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup Finals squad

Emma Raducanu has been named in the Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup Finals squad, despite injury concerns.

The British No 1 has been called up alongside Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter, with a fifth team member to be confirmed in the "coming weeks".

Raducanu, 19, has been included in the squad despite pulling out of this week's Transylvania Open with a wrist injury.

The 2021 US Open champion has suffered several injury problems this year, including a muscle injury which forced her to withdraw from her Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko in September.

Her season had been previously hampered by blisters, hip and back problems, and the latest injury news is a blow to her hopes of pushing back into the top 50.

Commenting on the selections, Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong said: "This is a strong squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, and we're keen to finish the year on a high in front of the passionate crowds in Glasgow.

"All four players have experience in the competition and great memories of playing for GB."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Raducanu, who made her Billie Jean King Cup playing debut earlier this year in Prague, said: "Making my debut for team GB in April was a special moment that I'll never forget. Stepping out on court and seeing all the flags flying, all of your team cheering you on, it's such a unique event that I'm really looking forward to experiencing again.

"Having the opportunity to host the finals in your home country doesn't come around very often so we'll do everything we can to make our fans proud."

Keothavong can make up to three changes in the team before 11am on November 7, the day before the round-robin match play is due to start.

The Billie Jean Cup Finals feature 12 teams who will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the winners qualifying for the semi-finals.

Team GB will first play Kazakhstan on November 8, before a tie against Spain on November 10 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.