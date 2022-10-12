Novak Djokovic: Nine-time Australian Open champion welcome, says tournament director Craig Tiley

Nine-time winner Novak Djokovic would be welcome to compete at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, says tournament director Craig Tiley.

The Serbian former world No 1 was kicked out of the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 in a dramatic turn of events in January.

Djokovic is barred from re-entering until 2025, though the Australian government can waive the ban at its discretion

Image: Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title earlier this summer

Tiley has said the 35-year-old Wimbledon champion would also be eligible if he is able to overturn the visa ban as part of his deportation.

Tiley has not had any contact with the government about Djokovic and Australian Open organisers are unable to lobby on the Serbian's behalf.

"At this point, Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that," Tiley told reporters.

"It's not a matter we can lobby on. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open."

Image: Djokovic was deported from Australia in January

Djokovic, who also missed the US Open over his vaccination status, said last month he was waiting for "positive news" from Australian authorities.

However, Australia's former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, an opposition lawmaker, said this week she was opposed to the government lifting Djokovic's ban, saying it would be a "slap in the face" for Australians who have been vaccinated.

In other news, Tiley has said Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at the Australian Open under a neutral flag.

Tennis authorities banned Russian and Belarusian players from international team competitions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year but allowed them to compete at regular tour events.

The French Open and US Open Grand Slams allowed them to compete as neutrals, though Wimbledon imposed an outright ban.

Image: Daniil Medvedev will be able to compete under a neutral flag at the Australian Open

"At this point, Russian and Belarusian players will be eligible to play in the Australian Open," Tiley said.

"The only difference will be that they cannot represent Russia - cannot represent the flag of Russia.

"They cannot participate in any activity such as the anthem of Russia and they have to play as independent players under a neutral name.

"But they will be welcome to the Australian Open in January."