Emma Raducanu pulls of out Billie Jean King Cup Finals with wrist injury

Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup Finals squad after failing to recover from a wrist injury.

Raducanu had been called up alongside Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter with a fifth player added at a later date for the event to be held in Glasgow from 8-13 November, despite pulling out of the Transylvania Open and Guadalajara Open with a wrist injury.

But the 19-year-old has been unable to recover in time, despite extensive rehab, with Raducanu confirming she won't be ready in time.

"Sorry to hear that Emma Raducanu has been forced to withdraw from the BJK Cup Finals," the Lawn Tennis Association said on its official Twitter account.

"We look forward to seeing you back on the court soon, Emma."

The LTA quoted Raducanu as saying: "It's disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won't be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil.

"I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time. Since my last tournament, I have been working every day on physical training and rehab.

"I've got confidence in my teammates and look forward to playing next year."

Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup schedule Tuesday 8 November vs Kazakhstan at 16:00 GMT Thursday 10 November vs Spain at 16:00 GMT

Raducanu has suffered several injury problems this year, including a muscle injury which forced her to withdraw from her Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko in September.

Her season had been previously hampered by blisters, hip and back problems, and the latest injury news is a blow to her hopes of ending the season on a high.

Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong can make up to three changes in the team before 11am on November 7, the day before the round-robin match play is due to start.

The Billie Jean Cup Finals feature 12 teams who will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the winners qualifying for the semi-finals.

Despite losing to the Czechs, Team GB were awarded a place in the finals as host nation, elevating them to the top level of the tournament for the first time since 1993.

They will first play Kazakhstan on November 8, before a tie against Spain on November 10 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Image: Raducanu is due to play Ons Jabeur at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in December

Raducanu is set to face Ons Jabeur at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December before the start of the 2023 WTA season in preparation for the Australian Open from 16-29 January.