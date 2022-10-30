Daniil Medvedev seals Vienna Open title, while Felix Auger-Aliassime wins the Swiss Indoors in Basel

Daniil Medvedev captured his second ATP title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, while Felix Auger-Aliassime lifted his third consecutive ATP Tour title with victory in Basel.

Medvedev fought back to beat Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 16 minutes, with his greater depth and accuracy in the second and third sets proving decisive.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I am really happy," world number four Medvedev told the official ATP website.

"This match was the best of the week because Denis was really playing unreal until probably 4-3 in the second set.

"He dropped his level by maybe two per cent and I was able to use it.

"This is one of the best victories when you know your opponent is on top of you, but you try and stay there and do what you can."

Medvedev has now won 15 tour-level titles, with seven of them coming on indoor hard courts.

Image: Felix Auger-Aliassime poses with the trophy in the confetti rain

Auger-Aliassime overcame Holger Rune 6-3 7-5 to win the Swiss Indoors Basel and lift his third consecutive ATP Tour title.

The Canadian, who stunned world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals, became the third player to win a title in 2022 without dropping a service game, emulating Taylor Fritz and Nick Kyrgios at Eastbourne and Washington respectively.

He said: "It's been an amazing week. Once again in the final, not getting broken all week... (It's been) a long year, a long stretch of wins, and it's not over.

"So hopefully I can keep going, but right now I'm feeling all the good emotions that come with winning a tournament."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Auger-Aliassime added the Basel title to his wins in Florence and Antwerp, extending his winning streak to 13 matches.

Medvedev becomes the sixth player to earn his spot for the season-ending ATP Finals alongside Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic, with the season finale to be played in Turin from November 13-20.

"I like to play indoor hard courts at the end of the season," Medvedev said. "I feel that I do a great job with my team not to arrive burnt out. I am looking forward to the last two tournaments of the year which are really important and I usually play well."

Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime will now head to the Paris Masters, alongside Brits Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper.