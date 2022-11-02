Emma Raducanu will be a stronger player next year, says GB Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong

Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong believes Emma Raducanu will be a "stronger player" come next year after a season blighted with injuries and loss of form.

Having called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after suffering a wrist injury last month, Raducanu had hoped to be fit to lead Keothavong's team in Scotland.

But she admitted defeat last week, dealing a blow to the British team's hopes in what was already a tough assignment.

Image: Raducanu has been working with Andy Murray's former fitness coach Jez Green

Being off court has enabled Raducanu to focus on the physical work, that was clearly lacking this season, under the tutelage of Andy Murray's former trainer Jez Green, and Keothavong has been impressed by the early results.

"She's looking pretty fit and strong and I think the work she's put in over the last few weeks, you can see it," said Keothavong.

"It's good that she's investing the time into it. I think she recognises it's an area she needed to work on and improve and she's doing it.

"Wrist injuries are never easy, but I think this one is under control. She's got good people around her. I think she will be a stronger player come next year."

She might even make it to Glasgow. She's obviously trying to focus on getting fit and ready. If she's not there supporting on the side then she will be from afar.

Despite being unable to take to the court in Glasgow, Raducanu could yet make the trip to support her team-mates.

"She did everything to be fit for Glasgow but it wasn't going to happen," said Keothavong. "It was evident when she went on court and tried hitting a few balls that she was going to need more time.

"It's unfortunate and it was a bit of a blow because we know what she's capable of, and also given her profile and her support for the team and the competition, it's a loss not to have her on this team. But it is what it is.

"It's unfortunate and it was a bit of a blow because we know what she's capable of, and also given her profile and her support for the team and the competition, it's a loss not to have her on this team. But it is what it is.

Raducanu's absence led to an unexpected change of tack for Keothavong on Wednesday as she added doubles pair Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls to her team.

The duo have had an excellent season, climbing towards the top 50 in the doubles rankings, but it will be a big leap in level and profile if they are selected.

Barnett and Nicholls join Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson, who were previously named in the team, with Dart and Watson the other doubles option.

Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup schedule Tuesday November 8 vs Kazakhstan at 16:00 GMT Thursday November 10 vs Spain at 16:00 GMT

Image: Who will be crowned Billie Jean King Cup winners?

Britain will take on Kazakhstan, featuring Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, at the Emirates Arena on Tuesday and Paula Badosa's Spain next Thursday.

Britain earned a wild card as hosts having previously lost a qualifier against the Czech Republic, and Keothavong said: "With or without Emma, against Kazakhstan and Spain we are the underdogs.

"But I think it's a fantastic opportunity to have an event like this in the UK. It's an opportunity for the players to go out there and shine."