Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic cruises into semi-finals but Carlos Alcaraz is forced to retire

Novak Djokovic secured a semi-final spot at the Paris Masters with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Lorenzo Muesetti.

Sixth-seed Djokovic made light work of Italian youngster Musetti and will next meet Stefanos Tsitsipas or Tommy Paul, who play later on Friday.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A six-times winner in Paris, Djokovic dropped only eight points in the first set before overcoming a brief wobble in the second, when he went a break down, to ease to victory.

Image: Carlos Alcaraz retired 1-3 down in the tie-break of his quarter-final against Holger Rune

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz retired from his quarter-final with Dane Holger Rune in abrupt fashion.

Rune outclassed Alcaraz on serve to win the opening set 6-3 and held firm in the second when the Spaniard stepped up his level before retiring four points into the tie-break, having received medical treatment for an abdominal strain at 6-5.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Alcaraz will have nine days to recover for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he is set to make his debut.

"I thought it was a great match. [It's] unlucky for him," said Rune, who was leading 6-3 6-6 (3-1) before Alcaraz retired allowing the 19-year-old to make it through to a date with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Image: Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his fantastic winning streak

The Canadian extended his winning run to 16 matches following a comfortable 6-1 6-4 victory over Frances Tiafoe.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Auger-Aliassime, who is seeking his fourth straight title after triumphs in Florence, Antwerp and Basel, made it 27 indoor wins in 2022 as he eased through to his second Masters 1000 semi-final.

"I feel better and better," Auger-Aliassime said. "Of course right now I'm playing well and feeling good, but I see things that I can still do better and still improve on to be able to top the game."