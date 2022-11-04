Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic cruises into semi-finals but Carlos Alcaraz is forced to retire

Novak Djokovic secured his semi-final spot at the Paris Masters with a straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Muesetti; world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz was forced to retire from his quarter-final match with Holger Rune due to an abdominal strain
Friday 4 November 2022 20:46, UK
Novak Djokovic secured a semi-final spot at the Paris Masters with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Lorenzo Muesetti.
Sixth-seed Djokovic made light work of Italian youngster Musetti and will next meet Stefanos Tsitsipas or Tommy Paul, who play later on Friday.
A six-times winner in Paris, Djokovic dropped only eight points in the first set before overcoming a brief wobble in the second, when he went a break down, to ease to victory.
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz retired from his quarter-final with Dane Holger Rune in abrupt fashion.
Rune outclassed Alcaraz on serve to win the opening set 6-3 and held firm in the second when the Spaniard stepped up his level before retiring four points into the tie-break, having received medical treatment for an abdominal strain at 6-5.
Alcaraz will have nine days to recover for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he is set to make his debut.
"I thought it was a great match. [It's] unlucky for him," said Rune, who was leading 6-3 6-6 (3-1) before Alcaraz retired allowing the 19-year-old to make it through to a date with Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The Canadian extended his winning run to 16 matches following a comfortable 6-1 6-4 victory over Frances Tiafoe.
Auger-Aliassime, who is seeking his fourth straight title after triumphs in Florence, Antwerp and Basel, made it 27 indoor wins in 2022 as he eased through to his second Masters 1000 semi-final.
"I feel better and better," Auger-Aliassime said. "Of course right now I'm playing well and feeling good, but I see things that I can still do better and still improve on to be able to top the game."