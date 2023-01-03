Emma Raducanu off to winning start at ASB Classic in Auckland, but Andy Murray beaten in Adelaide

Emma Raducanu won her first match of 2023 on the WTA Tour with a victory over Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Raducanu dropped her first set to the 17-year-old from the Czech Republic but bounced back to win the second and third despite a lengthy suspension due to rain.

The 78th-ranked Brit finished on top 4-6 6-4 6-2 against the relatively evenly matched Fruhvirtova, who is only one rank behind.

"Linda is such a great young player, and it was a different dynamic for me because normally I was the younger one and going into this match she is," Raducanu said. "She's going to be up there for sure and she already is, so massive props to her."

The first and shorter rain delay came at 4-4 in the first set. Fruhvirtova took an early 2-0 lead in the second set but Raducanu broke back for 2-2 and went on to take the set in 46 minutes.

The second rain break came with Raducanu leading 1-0 in the third set. She won the next four games and eventually the match with a marked lift in aggression.

While her serve was strong, her return of serve was decisive and she won 65 per cent of points of Fruhvirtova's second serve.

Raducanu will face 24-year-old Viktoria Kuzmova from the Slovak Republic in the round of 16 as she makes her first competitive appearance since October after overcoming a wrist injury.

The victory over Fruhvirtova came after the British No 1 vowed to take a more "fearless" approach to her game this year.

"For 2023 my goal is to stay healthy for longer," Raducanu told wtatennis.com. "I'm looking forward to working hard because I've got a better idea of what to expect now, so I'll be less like a deer in the headlights.

"For a results goal I'd say it's to win a title, and three I'd say is to be playing fearless tennis. Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it."

Image: Great Britain's Andy Murray makes a backhand return to United States' Sebastian Korda during their Round of 32 match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)

However, Andy Murray made an unhappy start to 2023 with a straight-sets defeat to Sebastian Korda at the Adelaide International.

Korda, who at 22 is 13 years Murray's junior, had won their only previous meeting at the 2022 Gijon Open and the 6ft 5in American, ranked 33 in the world and 16 places higher than the British No 4, repeated that victory with a 7-6 (3) 6-3 success in one hour and 56 minutes.

The first set went with serve until Korda broke in the seventh game to lead 4-3, but three-time grand slam champion Murray broke back instantly to set up a tie-break which Korda dominated. Korda's double break then gave him a 4-1 lead and, although Murray saved one set point, the American closed out the first set in one hour and 16 minutes.

The second set followed a similar pattern with serve held until Korda took a 4-2 lead. Murray had a break point in the next game, but he was unable to capitalise and Korda served out to secure a second-round date with Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic kicks off year with win in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic started his 2023 singles season with a straight-sets win over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.

Djokovic began his build-up for this month's Australian Open, where he will be chasing a record 10th men's singles title, with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Lestienne.

"For the first match I can't complain," Djokovic said after beating the world No 65. "I played very well. I thought the first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before.

"He is a counter-puncher, he doesn't make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots, but once I made that break at 3-2 in the first set I thought I stepped it up and played really good tennis for the rest of the match."

The 35-year-old Serb, who is making his first tour-level appearance in Adelaide since 2007, plays France's Quentin Halys next.

The other seeded player in Djokovic's quarter of the draw is Denis Shapovalov, who recovered to beat Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 2-6 6-4 6-3.

Jannik Sinner began his season with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Britain's Kyle Edmund, while Karen Khachanov advanced by beating Pedro Cachin 6-2 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev moved into the last 16 with a 7-6 (6) 2-1 win over Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian having to withdraw through injury in the second set.