Novak Djokovic set to miss two US events as authorities extend Covid-19 vaccine requirement

Novak Djokovic could miss the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open again after the United States extended the requirement for all non-American nationals to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Travel authorities in the USA have opted to continue with the requirement for proof of vaccination to enter the country until at least April 10, which would mean the 21-time grand slam singles winner would be unable to enter if he chooses to remain unvaccinated.

This year's tournament at Indian Wells runs from March 6 to 19, with the Miami Open following on from March 20 to April 2.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Djokovic was forced to miss both tournaments last year due to his decision not to be vaccinated, as well as the US Open and other ATP Masters tournaments in the USA and Canada.

This time last year, the 35-year-old was deported from Australia on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open too after his visa was revoked due to his unvaccinated status.

The nine-time winner in Melbourne was initially handed a three-year travel ban from the country, but that was waived in November and Djokovic is now preparing to play in this year's tournament.

"What happened 12 months ago was not easy to digest for some time but at the same time I had to move on," Djokovic said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Novak Djokovic had the support of the crowd after losing in the Adelaide International - it was his first match in his return to Australia.

"Those circumstances will not replace what I have lived in Melbourne and in Australia throughout my entire career.

"So, I come with positive emotions, and I really look forward to playing there. It's been my favourite Grand Slam - the results prove that."

The Serbian star is currently playing in the Adelaide International and began his build-up to a tilt at a record-extending 10th Australian Open title with a 6-3 6-2 win over Constant Lestienne.

Djokovic was given a warm welcome by the Australian fans on his return to the country and insisted he does not bear a grudge about what transpired last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Novak Djokovic says his deportation from the Australian Open in 2022 will 'stay with him for the rest of his life', as his three-year ban is overturned.

"What you focus on, you become," Djokovic said when asked about his return to Australia. "If I focus on the negatives, that's what I'll attract, so I don't want to do that.

"I don't hold a grudge. I am here to play tennis, to enjoy sports and spread good energy.

"To see the packed house for my first match was definitely a very pleasant surprise, and lots of support, lots of love."