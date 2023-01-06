Auckland courts are 'fit to play' after Emma Raducanu injury | Brit could be fit for Australian Open

The indoor courts in Auckland are "fit to play on" after Emma Raducanu said they were "slippery" after the former US Open champion was injured on Thursday.

The British number one was forced to retire from her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova at the ASB Classic after rolling her left ankle.

Raducanu's team remain hopeful she has only suffered a minor strain and will be cleared to play in this year's opening Grand Slam, the Australian Open, starting on January 16, after the 20-year-old left the court in tears.

Bad weather in Auckland meant the match was played indoors, and Raducanu blamed the "slick" and "very slippery" courts for her injury.

But tournament director Nicolas Lamperin hit back at Raducanu's claims, insisting the indoor courts were safe.

Raducanu's run of injuries December 2021 - Contracts Covid-19, pulls out of Abu Dhabi and Melbourne Summer Set. January 2022 - Suffers from hand blisters in Australian Open second round loss to Danka Kovinic. February 2022 – Retires from Guadalajara Open first round vs Daria Saville (hip injury). March 2022 – Suffers from back injury in Indian Wells third-round loss to Petra Martic. April 2022 – Suffers from foot blisters during Great Britain's 3-2 defeat to Czech Republic at Billie Jean King Cup. May 2022 – Retires from Italian Open first round vs Bianca Andreescu (back injury). June 2022 – Retires from Nottingham Open first round vs Viktorija Golubic (abdominal injury). September 2022 - Retires from Korea Open semi-final vs Jelena Ostapenko (left glute injury). October 2022 - Pulls out before Transylvania Open (wrist injury ends season). January 2023 - Retires from ASB Classic last 16 vs Viktoria Kuzmova (ankle injury), 11 days before Australian Open.

"The courts have been checked, the courts are fit to play. We've had a number of matches on these courts, and we haven't had any injuries apart from yesterday and the courts had been redone at the start of the year," he said.

"We are obviously very sorry about Emma's injury. Every player works really hard in the off-season, and that's not what you expect when you play a tournament in week one.

"However, injuries happen all the time. It could have happened on an outdoor court."

Radacanu's tearful exit from the ASB Classic came just as she was returning to full fitness after an injury-affected 2022, culminating in a wrist issue that meant she missed tennis for two months.

She was hoping to be firing for the Australian Open in Melbourne and began 2023 feeling good physically, winning her first match in Auckland against Linda Fruhvirtova.

The extent of her injury is currently unknown but Raducanu will head to Melbourne and PA news agency understands her team hope it's a minor strain and she will be fit for the opening Grand Slam of the year.