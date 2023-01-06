Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski selected for GB's Davis Cup team

Leon Smith has named his five top-ranked players for Great Britain's Davis Cup play-off in Colombia in February.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski have all made themselves available for the tie, which follows the Australian Open and will be played on clay at altitude.

Norrie and Evans will be favoured for the singles rubbers, but 42nd-ranked Draper could make his debut in the Davis Cup at the Pueblo Viejo Country Club just outside Bogota on February 3 and 4.

Skupski is part of the world No 1 doubles pair with Dutchman Wesley Koolhof, while Salisbury sits just below him in the rankings and is a five-time grand slam champion.

September featured one of the most disappointing weeks of Smith's long tenure as captain after Britain lost to the USA and the Netherlands in Glasgow, failing to qualify for the quarter-finals.

After the tie, Evans publicly expressed his disappointment at not being picked for the doubles rubbers, which did not go down well with his team-mates, and Smith will need to ensure there is no hangover.

The winners will qualify for the group stages in September.