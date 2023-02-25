Cameron Norrie through to Rio Open semi-finals to set-up possible Carlos Alcaraz rematch in Sunday's final

British number one Cameron Norrie is through to the semi-finals of the Rio Open after a 4-6 6-1 6-4 win over Bolivia's Hugo Dellien on Friday.

Defending champion, and world number two, Carlos Alcaraz also advanced to the final four with a straight-sets 6-4 7-6 (7-0) win over Dusan Lajovic, setting up the possibility of a rematch of last weekend's Argentina Open final between Alcaraz and Norrie, which the 19-year-old Spaniard won.

Alcaraz, who won last year's US Open to secure his first major, is playing his second tournament since a right leg injury that sidelined him for four months.

Once again, the teenage sensation did not play his best tennis in Brazil, as was the case in his first two matches, but he still managed to prevail.

Unforced errors, difficulties with the first service and less energy than the usual were evident throughout the Spaniard's match against Lajovic, but despite his struggles he booked a semi-final spot where he will take on Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry after he overcame sixth seed Sebastian Baez 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Image: World number two Carlos Alcaraz is targeting a second title in as many weeks as the US Open champion continues his return from injury

There was another upset of sorts in the other quarter-final, with Bernabe Zapata Miralles beating seventh seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4 2-6 6-4 in an all-Spanish clash. He will now take on Norrie in Saturday's semi-final.

Norrie faltered early against Dellien because of unforced errors. When the tournament's No 2 seed eventually found his stride, he moved Dellien all over the court and cruised to the win.

"I had a very slow start," Norrie said afterwards. "I didn't make a lot of returns, which is pretty unlike me.

"I was fortunate to stay patient."

Norrie lost in straight sets, 6-3 7-5, to Alcaraz in last weekend's final of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

The match went with serve up to 3-3 before Alcaraz broke Norrie twice in succession to secure the opening set.

The 27-year-old Wimbledon semi-finalist was also broken in his first service game of the second set as he fell behind 3-0.

Although Norrie subsequently broke back at 5-3 and drew things level, it was Alcaraz who ultimately battled through and clinched victory with a further break.