Florida governor urges Joe Biden to allow Novak Djokovic to play at Indian Wells | 'Give the American people what they want'

The governor of Florida has urged US President Joe Biden to allow Novak Djokovic to compete at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, despite the world No 1 being unvaccinated for Covid-19.

Djokovic applied for special permission to play at ATP Masters events Indian Wells on Wednesday and the Miami Open on March 19.

But the Serbian withdrew from Indian Wells after Florida senator Rick Scott said US officials had denied the request.

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis has urged the Biden administration to allow Djokovic to compete at the ATP Masters events, describing the denial as "unfair, unscientific and unacceptable".

"I urge you to reconsider. It's time to put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want - let him play," DeSantis wrote in a letter to Biden on Tuesday.

The US currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid emergency declarations on May 11.

Djokovic, who missed last year's Australian Open after being deported from that country due to his vaccination status, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have the vaccination.

He won his record-tying 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January but has not played at Indian Wells or the Miami Open - which together comprise the "Sunshine Double" - since 2019.

Last week, Scott and Republican senator Marco Rubio of Florida also wrote to Biden, urging him to grant the waiver request.

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas, the United States Tennis Association and the US Open were among those also hoping Djokovic would be allowed to enter.

"The only thing keeping Mr Djokovic from participating in this tournament is your administration's continued enforcement of a misguided, unscientific, and out-of-date Covid-19 vaccination requirement for foreign guests," DeSantis added.