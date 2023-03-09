Emma Raducanu: British No 1 hopeful of playing Indian Wells despite confirming return of wrist injury

Emma Raducanu remains hopeful of playing her opening-round match at Indian Wells on Thursday despite revealing the wrist injury she suffered last year has "started to flare back up".

Raducanu is scheduled to face Montenegro's Danka Kovinic on Thursday afternoon in California, but speaking to the media on Wednesday, was unable to confirm whether she'll be able to take the court.

The British No 1, who hasn't played since the Australian Open in January, withdrew from a mixed doubles exhibition match she had been due to play in with compatriot Cameron Norrie on Wednesday.

"The same issue that I had last year has stared to flare back up," Raducanu said after taking to the practice court on Wednesday.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the 20-year-old added: "I've definitely been managing my load. It's something that has just come back, so I'm trying to be as cautious as possible.

Image: Raducanu last played competitively at the Australian Open in January

"I'm going to do everything I can to be there tomorrow.

"I think we always play through pain and it's just a matter of how much can you take - I'm looking forward to hopefully being out there tomorrow."

The injury, which is to Raducanu's right wrist, is the same one that saw the 2021 US Open champion end her 2022 season early.

Raducanu overcame an ankle injury in the build-up to the Australian Open, and after a second-round loss to Coco Gauff, took some time away from competitive tennis to focus on her fitness.

She was due to participate in the inaugural ATX Open in Texas ahead of Indian Wells, but pulled out after becoming unwell with tonsillitis.

"It affected me bad for the short term so I haven't prepared much. I've probably never felt so sick in my life," Raducanu added.

"When it rains, it pours. This and the infection - it's obviously a challenge. My preparation hasn't been ideal. I played on the weekend and then I rested it - it's how you manage things when you aren't prepared."