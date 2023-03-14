Emma Raducanu to make debut in Birmingham for Rothesay Classic

Emma Raducanu is among the players to have committed to play in the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham this summer.

The British No 1 and 2021 US Open Champion will head to the Edgbaston Priory Club from June 17-25 for the first time in her career.

The likes of Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova and Ashleigh Barty have won titles at Birmingham in the past.

"The British grass court season is always one of my favourite times of the year, and it was where I made my tour debut two summers ago," said Raducanu.

"I'm really excited to be making my debut at the LTA's Rothesay Classic in Birmingham this year and hearing the support from all the fans who come out to support us in an event that has so much prestige and history."

Raducanu is currently in California for Indian Wells, where she will face world No 1 Iga Swiatek in round four on March 15.

She will be joined in Birmingham by world No 4 Ons Jabeur, with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova taking part in the Rothesay International at Eastbourne.

Jabeur has enjoyed success during the British grass courts, winning her first WTA title at Birmingham in 2021 and reaching her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year.

"I am really looking forward to returning to the Rothesay International. I have great memories from playing at Eastbourne and also of winning my first WTA title at Birmingham. The crowd is always so supportive at British grass-court tournaments and the LTA team always put on a great event for us all," she said.

Kvitova returns to Eastbourne to defend her title, having overcome the 2021 champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 last year.

"I'm really excited to be heading back to the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, winning there last year was one of the most special titles of my career. I always really enjoy playing the grass-court events in Britain and look forward to returning again this summer," she said.