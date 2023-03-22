Novak Djokovic insists 'no regrets' after missing US-based events over Covid-19 vaccine status

Novak Djokovic insists he has no regrets over missing events due to his Covid-19 vaccination status and has congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for taking his place as world No 1.

Djokovic has been forced to miss ATP 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami this month due to him being unvaccinated, with the 35-year-old unsuccessfully applying to the US government to apply for the two tournaments.

The US currently bans unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country, although the policy is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid emergency declarations in May and would enable Djokovic to feature in the US Open later this year.

Image: Djokovic has held a record 380 weeks as world No 1

"I have no regrets," Djokovic told CNN. "I've learned through life that regrets only hold you back and basically make you live in the past.

"I don't want to do that. I also don't want to live too much in the future. I want to be as much as in the present moment but of course think about future, create a better future.

"At the same time, it's the conscious decision I made and I knew that there is always a possibility that I won't go. It's the current state or current situation that I hope will change for later this year, for the US Open. That's the most important tournament for me on American soil."

Djokovic motivated to return to No 1

Alcaraz regained the world No 1 ranking from Djokovic after claiming the BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells without losing a set, defeating Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

"I congratulate Alcaraz," Djokovic added. "He absolutely deserves to come back to No 1.

"I'm as enthusiastic as ever, as motivated as ever for the sport, my family, my foundation, all the projects and everything I'm doing off the court.

"The dignity, and integrity, and staying true to myself, and my beliefs and my rights are above everything."

Nadal ends marathon stay in world's top 10

Rafael Nadal's absence from Indian Wells earlier this month has seen the 22-time Grand Slam champion slip out of the world's top 10 for the first time since 2005.

Image: Rafael Nadal has been in the world's top 10 since September 2005

Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in California, where he reached the final last year, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue that ended his Australian Open title defence in the second round in January.

Unable to defend the 600 points from Indian Wells resulted in Nadal dropping four places to 13th in the rankings, ending his record 912-week stay inside the top 10, which began when current No 1 Carlos Alcaraz was not even two years old.

However, with Nadal preparing to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters next month ahead of the French Open, which he has won 14 times in his career, his time outside the top 10 might be short.