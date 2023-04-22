 Skip to content

Dan Evans beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona Open semi-final

The top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat British No 2 Dan Evans 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 20 minutes to book his spot in Sunday's Barcelona Open final; Alcaraz will now face Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 5-7 6-3 in the other semi-final

Saturday 22 April 2023 18:08, UK

Dan Evans lost out to Carlos Alcaraz in the Barcelona Open semi-final
Image: Dan Evans lost out to Carlos Alcaraz 6-2 6-2 in the Barcelona Open semi-finals

British No 2 Dan Evans was beaten in straight sets by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open.

The top-seeded Alcaraz saw off Evans 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 20 minutes to book a meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

The Greek No 2 seed beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 5-7 6-3 in the other semi-final.

Alcaraz, last year's US Open champion, will be seeking his ninth career title and third of the year after triumphing in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old Spaniard is 3-0 against Tsitsipas over his career, including a three-set victory in the Barcelona quarter-finals last year.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning the first set against Tommy Paul during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Image: Alcaraz, the world No 2, is looking to defend his title in Barcelona

Alcaraz, who has not dropped a set over his four wins in the tournament, said: "Of course, how you reach a final is important for your confidence, and I head into tomorrow with a great feeling.

"Even so, we can't just rely on how I have played and know that it will be a tough game."

Tsitsipas said after his hard-fought victory over Musetti: "It was very physical out there.

"We had to cover lots of metres on the court and he had some incredible defensive shots that I really didn't expect at all. It was such a mental challenge."

Tsitsipas reached the final at Barcelona in 2018 and 2021, losing both times to 12-time winner Rafael Nadal.

Nadal missed this year's edition due to a hip injuring that has sidelined him since January.

