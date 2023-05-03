Andy Murray: Brit ends losing streak with opening win against Gael Monfils at Challenger Aix En-Provence

Andy Murray successfully passed his first round test at the lower-tier Challenger Aix-en-Provence, defeating Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.

Murray, now ranked 52 in the world, had yet to secure a victory on clay this season and previously indicated he might consider sitting out the French Open at Roland Garros.

Defeat to Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori at the Madrid Masters had equalled the worst run of Murray's professional career, and he was hoping for an upturn in fortunes when he entered the Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole.

However, the draw could have been kinder, pairing Murray with former world No 6 Monfils, whom he last met in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2014, coming through in five sets.

Monfils was also looking to rebuild some consistent form, having fallen down the rankings to 322 following a lengthy injury lay-off.

The opening set stayed on serve until Murray broke in the fourth game for a 3-1 lead. Monfils, though, soon wiped that out with a quick break back after Murray sent a return into the net.

Murray kept the pressure on Monfils' next service game and broke again following a double fault by the Frenchman before then saving a break-back chance to hold for a 5-2 advantage.

The 35-year-old Scot confidently served out to love to take the first set 6-3 in 44 minutes.

Monfils saved a couple of break points at the start of the second set, which stayed on serve until the fifth game when a long return from him saw Murray edge 3-2 ahead.

Murray held before Monfils was broken again in the seventh game, sending a backcourt return into the net.

The Scot claimed a first match point chance, again holding to love, to complete his victory in one hour and 22 minutes.

Murray, the tournament's fifth seed, goes on to play Laurent Lokoli in the second round after the Frenchman came from behind to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6 6-4 7-5.