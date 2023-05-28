French Open: Britain's Dan Evans knocked out in first round after straight-sets defeat to Thanasi Kokkinakis

Dan Evans was knocked out in the first round of the French Open after a straight-sets defeat to Thanasi Kokkinakis, leaving just two Brits left in the men's draw.

British No 2 Evans, ranked 25th in the world and seeded No 20 for this event, was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-4 by world No 108 Kokkinakis on the opening day of the Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

Evans' compatriots Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper will be in action over the next couple of days in Paris, at a tournament Andy Murray withdrew from in order to prioritise the grass-court season.

There will no British presence in the women's draw.

Emma Raducanu is absent following ankle and wrist surgery and none of her countrywomen advanced through qualifying, with Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter among those beaten.

Evans had been critical of British tennis this week, saying Raducanu's US Open win in 2021 had "papered over the cracks".

The 33-year-old appeared to have turned his match with Kokkinakis around in the second set when he led 4-1 but, at 30-0 in the next game, he was foot-faulted for his foot crossing the centre line and lost four points in a row.

Evans hurled his water bottle to the floor in annoyance and did not win another game in the set.