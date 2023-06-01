Emma Raducanu parts ways with Sebastian Sachs as Briton seeks sixth coach in two years

Emma Raducanu has split with her fifth coach in under two years after parting ways with Sebastian Sachs.

The 20-year-old had only started working with Sachs, who had guided Belinda Bencic to an Olympic gold medal in 2021, December.

Raducanu is currently recovering from multiple wrist and ankle surgeries which have ruled her out of the French Open and grass-court season.

The 2021 US Open champion posted on Twitter: "I have really enjoyed Seb's coaching and working with him, it's unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways.

"I wish Seb all the best moving forwards."

Raducanu has had a litany of coaches in the past two years.

Nigel Sears was in Raducanu's corner for her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2021 before Andrew Richardson coached her to her stunning US Open triumph, where she became the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam title.

But Raducanu opted not to extend their short-term partnership as she sought a coach with WTA Tour experience. She linked up with Angelique Kerber's long-time mentor Torben Beltz in November 2021, but that partnership would only last five months.

Raducanu then opted to turn to a "new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim" for the grass-court season before hiring Dmitry Tursunov for her US Open title defence.

The Briton won eight of her 15 matches with Tursunov before the Russian decided to leave in October last year to work with another player.

Raducanu then teamed up with Sachs, but would only be able to play 10 matches due to injuries.

Raducanu is currently ranked 107 in the world.