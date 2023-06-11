French Open: Novak Djokovic defeats Casper Ruud to win his 23rd Grand Slam singles title

Novak Djokovic stands alone at the pinnacle of men's tennis after defeating Casper Ruud to claim an historic 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday.

Djokovic's 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 victory over Ruud draws him level with Serena Williams and he could equal Margaret Court's all-time singles mark at Wimbledon next month.

The Serbian, meanwhile, also becomes the first man ever to win at least three Grand Slam titles at all the major tournaments - a measure of his all-round greatness.

Djokovic lay flat on his back on the clay before climbing up to his player box to hug all his team, including his children, Stefan and Tara.

A message of congratulations quickly arrived from Rafael Nadal, who tweeted: "Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!"

All-time Grand Slam singles titles

24 Margaret Court



23 Novak Djokovic



23 Serena Williams



22 Rafael Nadal



22 Steffi Graf



20 Roger Federer



Djokovic, wearing a jacket bearing the number 23, shared a hug with 1983 champion Noah before hosting the Coupe des Mousquetaires high for a third time.

The 36-year-old praised his opponent, saying: "Casper, thank you for your nice words. You are one of the best persons on the tour. I really feel that in today's world it's important to note when someone has the right life values. You deserve great respect.

"I'm sorry for the result today. For sure it's not the best way to finish for you but you've had an incredible couple of years here. I wish you to win against anybody except me."

Djokovic on course for calendar Grand Slam

This is the third time (2016, 2021, 2023) Djokovic has won the first two Grand Slams to start the season.



He will attempt to win the first three Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon for the second time (2021).



Concluding his speech, Djokovic said: "I was a seven-year-old dreaming of winning Wimbledon one day. I'm beyond grateful and blessed to be standing here with so many achievements.

"I felt I had the power to create my own destiny. I want to send a message out there to every young person. If you want a better future, you'll create it."

Ruud came out sharp, exploiting Djokovic's unusually leaden footwork with high shots to push his opponent back and breaking in the second game when the Serbian shanked a smash - the one remaining weakness in his game.

Djokovic had NFL great Tom Brady in his player box, while Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also in the crowd, and they witnessed Djokovic claw his way back, breaking in the seventh game after a punishing rally that ended with Ruud netting an overhead.

Djokovic refused to miss in another long rally after Ruud created a break point in the next game, but it was the third seed cursing himself for a missed opportunity at 4-4, with his irritation compounded when he lost his balance and fell sprawling to the clay.

Djokovic also complained vociferously to the umpire about the quick turnaround between games as the set extended beyond the hour mark.

The longer it went on, the more important it became to win it, and Ruud was two points away on Djokovic's serve after winning a point with a tweener lob but that was as close as he would come.

One of Djokovic's greatest strengths is the ability to raise his level at key moments and he won an absurd sixth tie-break of the tournament without making a single unforced error.

Given Djokovic had won his previous 100 Grand Slam matches once he had taken the opening set, it was a crushing blow for Ruud, and that was compounded when he dropped serve in the second game of the second set.

Djokovic now looked fully settled, with his forehand purring, and, although Ruud saved two set points at 2-5, the door was firmly shut in his face in the next game.

Djokovic keeps breaking records

378 weeks at No 1



38 Masters 1000 titles



34 Grand Slam finals



23 Grand Slam titles



10 Australian Open titles



Ruud was now clinging on by his fingernails but he was determined not to allow Djokovic to run away with it, as Nadal had last year.

The Norwegian found a better rhythm on his serve and applied some pressure to Djokovic, although he was left cursing his luck when his opponent benefited from a lucky netcord down 0-30 at 3-4, giving the French crowd a final chance for a round of booing.

The question seemed to be when Djokovic would make his move, though, and it came at 5-5, a series of superlative groundstrokes earning him the break, and moments later his moment of history.

Djokovic vs Ruud: Tale of the Tape Djokovic Match Stats Ruud 11 Aces 4 1 Double Faults 1 80% 1st serve win percentage 57% 63% 2nd serve win percentage 66% 3/10 Break points won 1/4 20/27 Net points won 14/20 52 Total winners 31 32 Unforced errors 31

After collecting his runners-up plate from former champion Yannick Noah, Ruud congratulated Djokovic.

"Another day, another record for you and another day you write rewrite tennis history," said the fourth seed. "It's tough to explain how incredible it is and how good you are."

Turning to his team, Ruud said: "It's been a long journey, I'm very happy that we can be back in the final and we will continue to work hard to try to come back to the final of Roland Garros once more."