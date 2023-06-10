French Open: Iga Swiatek defeats Karolina Muchova to claim her third title at Roland Garros

World No 1 Iga Swiatek sealed a hat-trick of French Open titles at Roland Garros and fourth at a Grand Slam after edging past unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Pole cemented her status as the best female player in the world, particularly on clay, with her third title in four years at Roland Garros by fighting off Karolina Muchova to win 6-2 5-7 6-4 after two hours and 46 minutes.

This was by some distance the hardest of her Grand Slam finals, with unseeded Czech Muchova battling back from a set and 3-0 down to force a decider.

Muchova twice led by a break in that but Swiatek refused to be beaten, eventually prevailing before crouching down on the clay in tears.

Swiatek's first attempt to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen went wrong when the lid fell off and had to be retrieved but she raised it high above her head on the second try.

"First of all, congrats to Karolina," said the Pole. "I really hope we're going to have many more finals. To my team, sorry for being such a pain. I'll try to do better.

"I know that we won this tournament but it's not easy being on tour for a couple of weeks without breaks. I'm really happy we can feel satisfied right now and just celebrate."

Iga Swiatek at 22...

Youngest since Monica Seles to win consecutive titles at Roland Garros.



First woman to defend the title since Justine Henin.



Joins Seles & Naomi Osaka as the only women in the Open Era to win their first four Slam finals.



Youngest to four Slams titles since Serena Williams.



She is the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to successfully defend her title on the Paris clay and joins Naomi Osaka on four Grand Slam titles - veteran Venus Williams with seven is the only active player to hold more.

Muchova made a very nervous start and it appeared Swiatek may come up against little resistance but Muchova got on the board in the fourth game and the rest of the first set was competitive.

The Czech showcased the variety she has in her game against Sabalenka, keeping the Australian Open champion off balance with her court craft and willingness to come to the net, and she produced some standout moments here.

There were just too many unforced errors, though, while Swiatek was able to keep her favoured position in the middle of the baseline and dictate with her heavy forehand.

A second break of serve gave Swiatek the opening set, making her the first player, male or female, to win their first seven sets in Grand Slam finals.

When she moved 3-0 ahead again in the second, it seemed number eight was not far away, but Muchova dug in and broke Swiatek for the first time in the fifth game with a brilliant running forehand.

The majority of the crowd was willing her to extend Swiatek further and suddenly it was the Pole feeling the tension, with a double fault handing Muchova the chance to serve for the set.

She could not take it but another shaky game from Swiatek gave her a second chance and this time she made it over the line, clinching her third set point after a stunning all-court rally.

Muchova has struggled badly with injuries during her career and it was only last year that doctors told her she might have to give up the game.

She rode her momentum at the start of the decider by moving into a 2-0 lead as Swiatek threatened to implode but the 22-year-old pulled herself together quickly to level.

Swiatek vs Muchova: Tale of the Tape Swiatek Match Stats Muchova 1 Aces 6 3 Double Faults 3 62% 1st serve win percentage 52% 52% 2nd serve win percentage 46% 7/11 Break points won 5/7 10/24 Net points won 18/28 19 Total winners 30 27 Unforced errors 38

They exchanged breaks again in the seventh and eighth games, with Muchova unable to pull away, and Swiatek regained the ascendancy when she fought off another break point to hold for 5-4.

The pressure of serving to stay in the contest proved too much for Muchova, who made three errors before double-faulting on match point in a cruel end to an absorbing final.

Image: Muchova hugs Swiatek at the net following their thrilling final

Muchova dissolved into tears after receiving her runners-up trophy from Chris Evert.

She composed herself while the crowd chanted her name, before saying: "This is incredible, thank you everyone. It's been an amazing three weeks in Paris for me and my team.

"This was so close but yet so far. This happens when you play one of the best. Iga, I want to congratulate you again and your team.

"To my box, when I look at those people I actually feel like I'm the winner so thank you. I hope this is only the beginning for us. We've come a long way."