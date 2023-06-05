Andy Murray: Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli doesn't see why the former world No 1 should retire

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli doesn't see why Andy Murray should retire from tennis so long as the former world No 1 "still has a passion for the game".

Having skipped the French Open to focus on his Wimbledon preparations, Murray will make his grass-court bow at the Surbiton Trophy Challenger event, which starts on Monday.

The 36-year-old is also due to to play at Queen's Club from 19-25 June, with Wimbledon scheduled to start on July 3.

Image: Murray and Marion Bartoli both won the Wimbledon singles titles in 2013

The three-time Grand Slam winner has struggled to find his best form in recent weeks, making early exits in all main clay-court events of the season, but he did triumph at the ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

"He's coming to a stage of his career when he has to pick and choose," said Bartoli, who won the 2013 Wimbledon title. "He just can't play everything and we all know clay has been the toughest surface for Andy, especially when you're coming back from hip surgery.

"I think he's right to give his body a little break after winning a Challenger title on clay which was very positive for him.

"He can take a lot of positives from his clay-court season but he needs a decent break before he can prepare himself for the grass-court season.

"I think he made the right decision in skipping the French Open because if he keeps on playing, he just won't have enough time for the build-up to Wimbledon."

So long as he has a passion for the game and his body allows him to have a decent amount of practice and he feels comfortable on the court, I just don't see why he should retire.

The Scot will now turn his attention to his favourite surface where he will look to improve on his current ranking of 43 ahead of his return to the All England Club, but could this be the last time we see the former British No 1 step on the hallowed turf?

"For him, he wants to put on a beautiful show for the fans and he wants to perform at his best because that it his tournament," Bartoli explained.

"You need to give your body some time off and rest, then redo some training blocks and get ready for the grass so all of that requires time and I think he's definitely making the right decision."

Image: Murray is a former two-time Wimbledon champion

Asked if this could be Murray's last Wimbledon, Bartoli said: "Only he knows this but I think so long as he has a passion for the game and his body allows him to have a decent amount of practice and he feels comfortable on the court, I just don't see why he should retire.

"If you don't have that passion anymore or your body doesn't allow you to train anymore, then everything becomes more difficult. I think age is just a number."