Nottingham Open: British quartet Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson make WTA history

Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage helped create history as four British women reached the quarter-finals of a WTA Tour event for the first time at the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

Boulter, who is Britain's No 1, battled past Ukrainian lucky loser Daria Snigur 7-5 6-3 while Dart enjoyed a fine 6-0 7-5 victory over fifth seed and world No 25 Anhelina Kalinina.

But Burrage's victory was perhaps the most impressive as she beat world No 21 and Australian Open semi-finalist Magda Linette 7-5 6-3 in one of the best victories of her career. All three join Heather Watson in the last eight.

Burrage made it through to a first career quarter-final on the WTA Tour but hopes there may be more to come.

"I am feeling really good, I have won a few matches in the WTA but never got to the quarter-finals, so it feels really good to tick that off," she said. "But there is still a lot left to go in the week and we'll see what happens.

"When we are all doing well it really pushes everyone on, it is a bit daunting going on after the other two (Boulter and Dart) won, it was a little bit of pressure, but in the same breath it did help as well. But when you're out on court you're just wanting to win."

Boulter and Dart will now play each other, ensuring there will be at least one Brit in the semi-final on Saturday.

All four Brits will now have realistic ambitions of following in Johanna Konta's footsteps and winning the tournament, as the now-retired former British No 1 did two years ago.

Boulter, who is from Leicester and staying at her house during this week, has never got past the quarter-finals here before.

"It's funny, because I feel like I have been," she said. "One of the years I was a set up and had to pull out, and there have been many times where I have been playing great but I have never been able to go all the way through.

"For me, I feel very comfortable, I feel at home, I play some great stuff and hopefully I can keep that up. I am going to keep fighting and keep enjoying it and it is easy to forget to do those two things so that is my main goal."

Boulter and Dart are part of a very close-knit British team, but the former is able to distinguish between friend and opponent.

"At the end of the day you are playing against a tennis ball, I don't think it matters too much who that person is, you have to play the ball and what's coming at you," Boulter.

"That's the way I see it. I don't think it is going to be an easy match either way, I am looking forward to it. It's not often you get to the quarter-finals at your home tournament so that's all I'm concentrating on."

Burrage will play Magdelena Frech while Watson, who booked her quarter-final spot on Wednesday, takes on Viktorija Golubic.