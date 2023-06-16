Tennis legend Roger Federer backs Novak Djokovic to continue winning Grand Slams following his French Open triumph

Tennis legend Roger Federer admits Novak Djokovic will keep on winning majors after the Serbian became the most decorated men's player in Grand Slam history.

Federer was the first of the modern 'big three' to truly push forward the level of elite tennis, winning 16 of his majors by January 2010 when he completed his fourth Australia Open success, while Rafael Nadal's 22 titles have been compiled primarily in Paris, with 14 titles from 18 visits.

Djokovic has now surpassed both men on the statistics sheet and with Nadal, 37, battling injury troubles and set to sit out the rest of this season, it seems Djokovic's longevity and all-round quality will establish him as the consensus best of all time.

Could Djokovic complete the calendar Grand Slam? Why not? No man has managed it since Rod Laver in 1969 but the French Open has always been the hardest slam for Djokovic to win. He will be a hot favourite at Wimbledon, where he is trying to tie Roger Federer's record of eight titles. The US Open has been the most unpredictable slam in recent years, with nerves getting the better of Djokovic the only previous time he had the opportunity to claim the Grand Slam in 2021, but second time around it could well be different.

Djokovic will now be a hot favourite at Wimbledon, where he is trying to tie Federer's record of eight titles and the Swiss great admits the world No 1 will continue to push his supremacy.

"I thought what Novak did is incredible," said Federer. "Honestly, it's great for tennis, great for sports when tennis writes its own history and keeps on adding to it like we've seen with Serena Williams as well, Rafa then myself and now with Novak.

"It's a great time in tennis to be a fan as well, but also a player.

"I remember when I came on tour, and Pete Sampras reached 14 we thought 'Okay, that one is gonna stay forever'. Then I went to 15, I eventually ended up at 17, and then we pushed each other to 20 - I don't remember who was first - and then Rafa pushed it to 22.

"Then now Novak pushed it to 23 and he looks like he's gonna keep on doing that for a long time still to come, which is great. And I wish him all the best.

"I think also the way he's doing it still - he isn't the youngest anymore, we forget. He looks young and he does it in a young way, but it's not easy, and I thought it was an amazing victory. So I couldn't have been more happy."

Image: Rafael Nadal also congratulated Djokovic on his amazing achievement

Meanwhile, Nadal also took the opportunity to congratulate Djokovic on winning at Roland Garros last weekend.

"Firstly I want to congratulate Novak Djokovic for doing something that wouldn't have seemed possible before in men's tennis. To achieve 23 Grand Slam titles, these are numbers that a few years ago would have seemed impossible to achieve," said the Spaniard, who is recovering from a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January.

"Many congratulations to Novak from here, from me personally and the whole academy for doing something so difficult in a sport so competitive as tennis."