Coco Gauff: Wimbledon's decision to relax all-white clothing rules a big relief for female players

Coco Gauff has told Sky Sports Wimbledon's decision to relax its all-white clothing rules is "a huge relief" and makes things "a lot less stressful" for female players.

Wimbledon organisers announced in November female competitors would now be permitted to wear dark undershorts and relieve a potential source of anxiety when they have their periods.

All players were previously banned from wearing coloured underwear since 2014 as part of Wimbledon's all-white clothing policy.

Following criticism from former champion Billie Jean King and Judy Murray, the rules were changed.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, American teenager Gauff talked about the impact such a change will have.

"I really support it a lot. It's going to be a big relief," Gauff said.

"I was on my period last year during Wimbledon and it was very stressful. I mean, you have the the period underwear and stuff to help you but it's still in the back of your mind.

Image: Gauff, 19, admitted she would take toilet breaks to 'check nothing was showing' such was the anxiety

"Sometimes, and I know when you go to the bathroom, you're supposed to use the bathroom, but I would go to the bathroom just to check and make sure nothing was showing. So I think it's going to relieve a lot of stress for me and other girls in the locker room for sure.

"I am looking forward to that decision in the future and how it affects other players in general. And I think it's very nice that this discussion has been talked about.

"It's something I talked about last year during the actual tournament, when the topic first got brought up, and now I'm happy that the decision has been made.

"It will make it a lot, lot less stressful for us."

At just 19 years old, Gauff is preparing for Wimbledon off the back a last-eight appearance at the 2023 French Open, the tournament where she reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in 2021.

She made the French Open final last year, as well as the US Open quarter-finals, and her performances have regularly caught the attention of famous American actors such as Samuel L Jackson.

It's something Gauff says she still struggles to comprehend.

"I've been able to enjoy it a lot. It's still very surreal to me, certain aspects and certain people and our celebrities kind of know who I am," she said.

Image: Gauff says she still finds her fame among celebrity actors 'surreal'

"I mean, you know, Zendaya is doing a tennis movie and she follows me and I was like freaking out. And Samuel L Jackson obviously.

"It's just like, it never feels real. I think people always ask will it feel real? It doesn't.

"I'm just grateful that I'm able to be surrounded by such successful people and I hope that it continues to rub off on me."