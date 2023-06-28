Eastbourne International: Coco Gauff thrashes Britain's Jodie Burrage | Defending champion Taylor Fritz out

World number seven Coco Gauff cruised into the last eight of the Rothesay International at Eastbourne with a comfortable 6-1 6-1 victory over Britain's Jodie Burrage.

The American took just 59 minutes to complete the win with the only highlight for Burrage, who has a Wimbledon wildcard, being a break of serve to make it 5-1 in the second set.

Gauff will now face compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula, who beat Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio 6-2 1-6 6-3, in a meeting of the top two Americans on tour.

The American is enjoying the relative peace of Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon next week.

"Being in a town like Eastbourne where you can walk reminds me of home. It's peaceful and I need that before getting into a Grand Slam," she told BBC2.

Britain's representation in the women's singles ended with Harriet Dart's exit to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, losing 6-3 6-4, while Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina beat 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

Defending men's champion and top seed Taylor Fritz was knocked out by fellow Californian Mackenzie McDonald, who recovered from a break down in each set to win 7-6 (3) 7-6 (8) against the world number nine.

"It's a big win for me. Taylor's a close friend and it's always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there," McDonald said in his on-court interview.

The American will face Swede Mikael Ymer in the quarter-finals after he defeated home favourite Liam Broady 6-2 6-4.

Eighth seed Miomir Kecmanovic struggled past qualifier qualifier Aleksandar Vukic for a 7-6 (6) 6-4 win and will face Frenchman Gregoire Barrere after he upset fifth seed Nicolas Jarry in three sets.