Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic says he's hungrier than Carlos Alcaraz but Spaniard is out to claim prized win over 'legend'

It's the final we all wanted! Novak Djokovic aiming to write his name in the history books yet again, up against the young pretender to his throne, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

It's like a script from a Hollywood movie as the unstoppable force meets the immovable object on the sacred turf of Centre Court.

Get the popcorn out on Sunday afternoon for the second instalment of their Grand Slam adventure. If it's as good as their first meeting at the French Open last month, then we are in for an absolute treat.

Djokovic is making history with virtually every victory and a handsome win against Jannik Sinner in his record-equalling 46th Grand Slam semi-final earned him a record-breaking 35th final, taking him past American great Chris Evert.

Even at the age of 36, there is no sign that Djokovic's aura of invincibility is fading. After all, the Serb has won six of the last 10 Grand Slams.

Alcaraz, who blitzed third seed Daniil Medvedev to become the youngest man to reach the final since fellow

Spaniard Rafael Nadal in 2006, can prevent Djokovic matching Roger Federer by winning an eighth Wimbledon title and Margaret Court with a 24th Grand Slam crown.

At Roland Garros, Djokovic and Alcaraz clashed in a semi-final that hit the heights for two split sets before the young Spaniard was struck down by cramp.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Tale of the Tape Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic 20 Age 36 Spanish Nationality Serbian 1 Head-to-head record 1 1 Grand Slam singles titles 23 11 Career singles titles 94 1 World ranking 2

Djokovic's incredible winning streak Riding a 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon, Djokovic is bidding to tie Roger Federer's record eight Wimbledon crowns as well as joining the Swiss great and Bjorn Borg as the only players to win five consecutive men's singles titles at the grass-court major.

Alcaraz admitted the stress and tension of facing Djokovic brought on the debilitating cramps that ruined his chances of winning that showdown and he would have learnt a lot of life lessons from that episode.

"Judging by the performances that we have seen from all the players, I think this is probably the best final that we could have," said Djokovic. "We are both in good form. We're both playing well.

"I want to take this title without a doubt. I look forward to it. It's going to be a great challenge, the greatest challenge that I could have at the moment from any angle really: physical, mental, emotional.

"He's one of the quickest guys on the tour. He can do pretty much anything on the court. I consider myself also a very complete player.

"We had a very good match until he started struggling physically in Paris. I think we really took the level of tennis very high. I think it was great for the audience and great for us players to be part of that.

"Obviously completely different conditions here. I do have more experience playing in many more Grand Slam or Wimbledon finals than him. Still, he's in great shape. He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast."

Novak is unbreakable

Djokovic’s ability to hold his nerve during pressure points is part of why he has won 27 consecutive matches at major tournaments.



Such mental fortitude has also helped him become the first player in the Open Era to win 14 consecutive tie-breaks at the majors in a single season.



Generation game

Image: Is Alcaraz the man to stop Djokovic from rewriting the tennis history books?

US Open champion Alcaraz, the world No 1 and top seed, is on a mission and that is to put an end to Djokovic's winning streak on Centre Court which stretches back 10 years.

The Spaniard said: "It gives you extra motivation. I think it's more special to play the final against a legend from our sport.

"If I win, it could be amazing for me - not only win a Wimbledon title but to do it against Novak would be super special.

"But I always say if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Novak is one of them. It would be great if I can do it."

Road to the final Alcaraz Djokovic Chardy 6-0 6-2 7-5 1st Rd Cachin 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-4) Muller 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 2nd Rd Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 Jarry 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 7-5 3rd Rd Wawrinka 6-3 6-1 7-6 (7-5) Berrettini 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 4th Rd Hurkacz 7-6 (7-6) 7-6 (7-6) 5-7 6-4 Rune 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4 QF Rublev 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 Medvedev 6-3 6-3 6-3 SF Sinner 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4)

Alcaraz had only played six matches on grass when he arrived at Queen's Club last month, yet he took the title and has made serene progress at the All England Club.

"It could become my best surface," he said with a smile.

"No, but I always like to play on grass. Probably after this year even more."

