Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner wins first ATP Masters 1000 event, Jessica Pegula victorious in women's event

​​​​Jannik Sinner secured his first ATP Masters 1000 title by winning the Canadian Open, while Jessica Pegula strolled to victory in the women's event.

Italian player Sinner beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-1 in 90 minutes before American Pegula thumped Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-0 6-1 in 49 minutes.

Sinner had lost his previous two Masters 1000 finals, beaten by Hubert Hurkacz and Daniil Medvedev in Miami in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

But he proved too strong for De Minaur in Toronto, breaking his opponent's serve five times en route to the eighth singles title of his career and second of 2023 after winning the Open Sud de France in February.

Sinner, 21, said: "It means a lot. It is a great result. One I can share with all the people who are close to me every day.

"It is a nice moment to share with them and we are doing the right things. This result makes us feel good, stronger and hungry to work even harder in the future."

Image: Jessica Pegula needed just 49 minutes to wrap up victory over Liudmila Samsonova in the women's final in Toronto

Pegula sweeps aside Samsanova

Pegula, meanwhile, picked up her second WTA Masters 1000 title, with the world No 3 having claimed her first at the Guadalajara Open in Mexica in October 2022.

The 29-year-old, the first American to win the Canadian Open since Serena Williams in 2013, beat world No 1 Iga Swiatek in her semi-final after knocking out compatriot Coco Gauff in the quarters.

Samsanova had begun the final a little over two hours after completing a 1-6 6-1 6-2 victory over third seed Elena Rybakina in a rain-delayed last-four encounter.

The Russian was blown away by Pegula but can reflect on an impressive week in which she beat two Grand Slam champions in Rybakina and world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

"I think everyone needs to give (Samsonova) a round of applause because she's played like five matches in three days," Pegula said in her on-court interview.

The ATP and WTA Tours now move to Cincinnati for this week's Western & Southern Open as the build-up to the US Open continues.

