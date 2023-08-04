The US Open on Sky Sports: How and where to watch the final Grand Slam of the year at Flushing Meadows

The US Open returns to Sky Sports on Monday, August 28 with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels this year with the US Open being one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

The final days in August will mark the start of the final Grand Slam of 2023, as the tours head to the US Open. We ask the key questions ahead of this year's tournament at Flushing Meadows.

So the US Open is back on Sky Sports. How can you watch it?

Sky Sports has access to all individual court feeds and will broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament.

Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports.

Across Sky Sports' linear channels and on Sky Sports digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage, including both the men's and women's tournaments, alongside respective doubles, mixed doubles, juniors, and wheelchair competitions.

When does coverage start and who are the experts?

Image: Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman and Johanna Konta will be part of a star-studded line-up in New York

Coverage starts on August 28 and will be fronted by Gigi Salmon.

An all-star line-up of tennis experts will join her including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton, with commentator Jonathan Overend.

Who are the Brits in action?

Image: Expect more Andy Murray magic at the US Open

A host of Brits are set to compete in this year's main draw, with Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, 2012 champion Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage all set to feature in the singles.

Last year's men's wheelchair singles champion Alfie Hewett will return to the court that saw him be crowned a three-time US Open champion, while doubles star Joe Salisbury will have his sights on the silverware once again as he will bid to defend his title alongside America's Rajeev Ram. Qualifiers and wild cards are yet to be announced.

On a positive note, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and future star Jack Draper should soon return after missing Wimbledon through injury.

Is Djokovic back and who else is playing?

Image: Novak Djokovic returns to New York for the final Grand Slam of 2023

Three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic missed out on playing in New York last year due to his vaccine status, but policy changed earlier this year meaning the Serb will be allowed to make his return.

The 36-year-old has not played in America since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final but he returns knowing that victory at Flushing Meadows would hand him a 24th major title which would equal Margaret Court's all-time singles mark.

Defending champion and newly crowned Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz is likely to be handed top billing at the tournament along with Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

No 1 Iga Swiatek will head the women's field with Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, while Elina Svitolina and the returning Caroline Wozniacki make up a strong field.

What surface is the US Open played on?

Image: The acrylic hard courts at Flushing Meadows can vary in speed depending on the heat and humidity

The US Open is played on an acrylic hard court with Laykold becoming the new court surface supplier at the 2020 tournament. Acrylic is the layers on top of a concrete or asphalt foundation with the courts playing medium-fast to fast depending on conditions.

Arthur Ashe stadium is how big?

Image: Arthur Ashe Stadium is the largest tennis stadium in the world - and it even has a retractable roof!

The main show court at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is Arthur Ashe which honours the first black US Open champion and is the largest tennis stadium in world with a capacity of 23,771.

Louis Armstrong, which was remodelled five years ago, holds 14,061 spectators, and Court 17, holds up to 3,000 fans.

Court 17 carries the nickname "The Pit" because the playing surface itself is eight feet below sea level.

Anything else we need to look out for?

Image: Will Jon Bon Jovi will be 'Livin' on a Prayer' at this year's US Open?

Yes, when the US Open is on the stars come out to play.

From Jon Bon Jovi, Rick Astley, Debbie Gibson, Jerry Seinfeld, Anne Hathaway, Jason Biggs, Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, Spike Lee, Christie Brinkley, Anna Wintour, Matthew Perry, the Jonas brothers, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Amanda Seyfried, Naomi Watts and Ben Stiller.

There's also the self-proclaimed 'King of Cheer' Cameron Hughes, who dances in the aisle of the top row of Arthur Ashe during changeovers, high-stepping and helicoptering his T-shirt over his head.

And let's not forget 'superfan', Megan Lucky. She went viral with her beer-drinking moments in New York. Can she make it a beer-chugging hat-trick this year?