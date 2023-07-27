Emma Raducanu: Tennis icon Billie Jean King says former US Open champion 'must learn not to listen to criticism'

Tennis icon Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu "must learn not to listen to criticism" and hopes the 20-year-old can get over her injury problems in time for the US Open.

Raducanu has dealt with several injuries over the past two years and is currently out of action after undergoing surgery on both of her wrists and ankle.

The British star, who last appeared on a tennis court in April when she lost in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open, famously won the 2021 US Open, becoming the first qualifier, man or woman, to win a Grand Slam title.

Image: Raducanu split with coach Sebastian Sachs in June

Raducanu's rollercoaster journey has also coincided with numerous changes in her team, while as a result of her injuries, she has dropped to 131st in the world rankings.

King, who won 12 Grand Slam titles during her illustrious career, believes Raducanu is a "great representative" for women's tennis and hopes she can come back stronger from her injury woes.

"When Emma Raducanu won [the US Open] it was fantastic," King told Sky Sports. "I think Emma has done so well. Just think about this, she won 10 matches in a row, she did not lose a set. She won every single one of those 10 matches in straight sets. I don't think anyone comes close to that. I hope she appreciates [it], I don't think she probably does yet.

"As she gets older, no matter what happens to her life she'll always have this US Open title - always and forever. And the way she did it: Wow! It's amazing.

"I remember giving her the trophy and she speaks so well, she's such a great representative. She speaks fluently in Mandarin, she probably can speak Romanian and English and the way she speaks, she's just a great communicator. So I think Britain is really lucky to have her. And I think she's fantastic."

Raducanu, who has dropped down to British No 3, has been through a revolving door of coaches that includes Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz, Dimitry Tursunov and Sebastian Sachs, although her agent Max Eisenbud has defended her high turnover of coaches.

King says it's important for Raducanu not to "listen to criticism" and hopes she can return to full fitness in time for this year's US Open, which begins on August 28.

"I just know it's gotten tough for her, I just hope that she'll be alright because it's tough," said King. "If you want to be a professional athlete, it's tough. And you've got to learn not to listen to criticism, you got to learn all these things and that's why I say don't take anything personally because once you learn that, you're okay. And if people are bullying you on social media you've got to stop looking at it or get some way to finish up, it's really important.

"But I hope she continues to play, I hope she gets over injuries and comes back and really does well in tennis and particularly in the US Open because she's won that one now, and the way she won it is still amazing, so I hope she keeps playing."