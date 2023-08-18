Novak Djokovic breezes into Cincinnati Open quarter-finals but Carlos Alacaraz made to work hard

Novak Djokovic breezed through to the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open but world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz was made to work before he clinched his spot in the last eight.

Djokovic, winner of this tournament in 2018 and 2020, extended his unbeaten record against Gael Monfils to 19-0 as he beat the Frenchman 6-3 6-2 in Ohio.

The Serb served to win the second set 6-0 but was broken by Monfils before clinching victory in his next service game to set up a meeting with American Taylor Fritz, a victor over Djokovic's countryman Dusan Lajovic.

Alcaraz was taken to three sets by USA's Tommy Paul, losing the second-set tiebreak 7-0 after winning the first 8-6, but won the deciding set 6-3 in an absorbing, rain-interrupted match.

Image: World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz beat Tommy Paul in three sets - the player he lost to as the Canadian Open lastg week

The 20-year-old rallied from 4-2 down in the first set but then failed to convert three match points in the second as Paul, who beat Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of last week's Canadian Open, fought back.

Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last month to claim the second Grand Slam of his career, was 4-3 and a break up in the final set when the rain arrived and stopped play for over an hour.

He won the next two games upon the resumption and will now face Australian Max Purcell, who saw off veteran Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-2.

The quarter-final line-up is completed by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz against Australian Alexei Popyrin and Germany's Alexander Zverev versus France's Adrian Mannarino.

Zverev knocked out third seed Daniil Medvedev, breaking the Russian three times and saving six of eight break points, while Hurkacz eliminated fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, unleashing 11 aces and 27 winners to win 6-3 6-4.

