Shanghai Masters: Dan Evans to face Carlos Alcaraz as Cameron Norrie's struggles continue

Sunday 8 October 2023 09:21, UK
Dan Evans set up a third-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the Shanghai Masters, while fellow Brit Cameron Norrie's struggles continued.
British No 1 Norrie had hoped for a turnaround in form during the Asian swing but, having received a first-round bye, he was beaten 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-4) by American JJ Wolf.
Norrie had been a break up in the deciding set when rain halted the match on Saturday but he was unable to serve it out when it resumed before losing out in a tie-break.
It was Norrie's third loss in a row and his 10th from 13 matches dating back to a second-round exit at Wimbledon.
There was better news for 30th seed Evans, who was dominating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-2 3-0 when the veteran Kazakh retired through injury.
He will now get another shot at top seed and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz.
The young Spaniard has won all their previous three meetings but Evans took a set off him in the third round of the US Open last month.
Evans produced a battling performance but was ultimately outclassed by Alcaraz in a four-set third-round classic at the US Open, which went the way of the defending champion 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3.
The pair, who played golf together at Wimbledon, frequently exchanged knowing looks and grins, such was the quality of the cat-and-mouse tennis on show.
Evans will hope that he can take his first victory against the world No 2 when they go head-to-head on Monday.
