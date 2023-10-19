Hannah Klugman makes it through to the quarter-finals of W100 Shrewsbury

Hannah Klugman, 14, continued her winning streak at the W100 Shrewsbury by upsetting British No 5 Lily Miyazaki to reach the quarter-finals; head to the Sky Sports website and app, for live scores, reports, analysis and features
Thursday 19 October 2023 20:08, UK
Teenager Hannah Klugman continued her remarkable run at the W100 Shrewsbury by defeating British No 5 Lily Miyazaki to reach the quarter-finals.
Klugman continued her superb form to defeat world No 163 Miyazaki 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-2 and leave local spectators stunned.
She will now take on world No 46 Oceane Dodin for a spot in the semi-finals of the women's singles.
Klugman, who became the youngest player to qualify for a W100 tournament on the ITF Tour in Shrewsbury, bettered the record of reigning US Open women's singles champion Coco Gauff, who was the previous youngest player to qualify for a W100 tournament.
Klugman is now guaranteed to match Gauff, who reached the quarter-finals at W100 Charleston aged just 15 in 2019.
Coached by Ben Haran at Reed's School, his base in Cobham, the 14-year-old schoolgirl saved three break points in the third game before settling into the contest.
Japanese-born Brit Miyazaki, who has represented her club and her county, Surrey, since she was a teenager, was made to battle for every point as they headed into a tie-break.
Miyazaki saved four set points, but she could not prevent Klugman from eventually taking the set after delivering a pin-point first serve out wide.
Klugman continued to be the aggressor and she maintained her high-level to break Miyazaki's resistance early in the second set before consolidating for a 3-1 lead, but Miyazaki stayed calm to break back in the sixth game before going on to win it and send the contest into a decider.
In a gritty final set, Klugman surged into a 3-1 lead but this time she continued her big-hitting approach to break serve for the third time in the match before sealing the biggest win of her career to move into the final eight.
Speaking at the US Open earlier this year, Klugman said: "I still go to Wimbledon High School, I want to stay there as long as I can, it's nice to have friends outside tennis.
"It's getting quite tough now but I will try and stay as long as possible. I take my computer away with me and stay in touch with my teachers.
"I want to get my GCSEs at school for sure but that's so far ahead. I don't really want to go on to college but we will see how it goes, for now I want to go professional."
In Thursday's other matches, British No 3 Harriet Dart went down to a surprise 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 loss to fellow Brit Amarni Banks, while Fran Jones came through a gruelling encounter to defeat Elena Malogina of Estonia 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3), but Katie Swan lost 7-5 6-2 to Dutch player Suzan Lamens.